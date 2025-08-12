3 Things to Know About Cineplex Stock Before You Buy

Cineplex stock may be trading at compelling levels, but here are three crucial facts to know before you pull the trigger.

Ever since Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock was significantly impacted by the pandemic, it’s been one of those companies that savvy investors have been keeping an eye on.

Cineplex is a household name in Canada and the dominant player in the movie theatre industry, but it’s also a business that’s been through a lot since 2020.

When the pandemic first hit, Cineplex was essentially forced to shut down operations entirely. And even after restrictions were lifted, the recovery was anything but smooth. Capacity limits were replaced by another challenge, a limited slate of movies. Hollywood productions had been delayed by the pandemic, so there was simply less content to bring people back to the theatres.

Then came the writers’ and actors’ strikes, which delayed even more films. On top of that, inflation and rising interest rates began weighing on consumers’ wallets, forcing many to rethink discretionary spending like going to the movies.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Cineplex’s stock has been beaten down for years and continues to trade at a valuation that looks compelling.

That’s what makes Cineplex such an intriguing stock. On one hand, there’s potential for a strong rebound if conditions improve. On the other hand, there are risks that could keep the business from ever fully returning to its pre-pandemic strength.

So, if you’re considering Cineplex stock today, here are three important things to know before you buy.

Content is everything for Cineplex stock

Historically, movie theatres have been relatively recession-resistant. People might cut back on big vacations or new cars, but a night at the movies has always been an affordable escape. In fact, through the 2008 Financial Crisis, movie theatre attendance actually increased.

The challenge in 2025 is that the competitive landscape has completely changed.

Streaming services have exploded, offering thousands of movies and shows instantly at home. And while Cineplex has introduced things like premium formats and special events to entice customers, it’s still dependent on the quality and quantity of Hollywood’s movie slate.

When high-quality, blockbuster films hit theatres, Cineplex’s attendance and revenue can soar. Big releases often drive massive box office sales, and thanks to the fixed-cost nature of its operations, more ticket sales mean more profit.

The issue is that Cineplex has no control over when or how many blockbuster films are released. If Hollywood’s schedule is light or studios choose to prioritize streaming, Cineplex’s financial results can take a hit.

Latest earnings show mixed results

Cineplex just released its second-quarter results for 2025 this morning, and the numbers continue to tell an interesting story.

First off, Cineplex reported revenue of $362 million, slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $358 million. That’s a good sign because not only did it beat expectations but it was also significantly higher than Cineplex’s revenue in the second quarter of last year, which was just $277million. However, it was still much lower in comparison to 2019 levels (the last full year of normal operations for Cineplex before the pandemic), which was $439 million.

In terms of profitability, Cineplex stock reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $76.5 million, which was about 5% below the consensus estimate of $80.8 million. However, there was a one-time $2.9 million restructuring charge, which impacted EBITDA, so the miss wasn’t entirely due to operational weakness.

Nevertheless, the results highlight the reality of Cineplex’s business in the current environment. It’s clear that its performance can fluctuate from quarter to quarter depending on content availability, consumer spending, and cost management.

Cineplex stock continues to execute well

Although Cineplex can’t control Hollywood’s release schedule, it has been working hard to execute as well as it can and maximize revenue from the customers it does attract.

For example, in the second quarter, both box office revenue per patron and concession revenue per patron hit all-time quarterly records. That growth was driven by a higher proportion of tickets sold for premium formats and was also boosted by increased spending on food and beverages.

So, although Cineplex continues to trade at compelling levels and management has been executing well, the stock still faces significant risks that investors need to be aware of before pulling the trigger.