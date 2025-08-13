Member Login
How to Turn $7,000 in TFSA Cash Into a Money-Making Machine

If you’re still wondering where to put that $7,000 in cash, these two stocks belong at the top of your list.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
If you’ve got $7,000 sitting in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you don’t have to let it collect dust. With the right dividend stocks, you can turn that cash into a reliable income stream while also positioning yourself for long-term growth. Two of Canada’s strongest blue chips, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), offer just that combination.

TD

TD is one of the largest banks in North America and has proven time and again it can weather tough markets. Over the past year, the dividend stock bounced back strongly, up more than 28% from its 52-week low.

In its most recent quarter, TD reported adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion, only slightly down from last year, despite higher provisions for credit losses and ongoing investments in U.S. regulatory compliance. The bank’s sale of its stake in Charles Schwab also unlocked a massive gain, helping boost reported earnings to $11.1 billion for the quarter.

The Canadian banking division continued to grow deposits and loans, and wealth and insurance delivered double-digit premium growth. TD currently yields around 4.2% annually, with a long track record of dividend increases. That’s an income engine you can rely on, even when the economy wobbles.

MFC

Manulife, meanwhile, brings a different kind of diversification. It’s a global insurance and wealth management powerhouse with strong exposure to Asia’s growing middle class. In its latest quarter, Manulife posted $1.8 billion in net income, up 72% from last year, with new business value jumping 20% and global wealth and asset management net inflows hitting $0.9 billion.

While core earnings dipped slightly due to U.S. insurance claims and credit provisions, its core ROE still came in at 15%, underscoring efficient use of capital. The dividend stock has also been aggressively buying back shares, over $1.1 billion worth so far this year, supporting long-term shareholder value. Its dividend yield is roughly 4.3%, with a history of sustainable payouts backed by steady growth.

How to invest

If you split your $7,000 equally between the two, you’d put $3,500 into each stock. At current yields, your TD shares would generate about $142 annually in dividends, while your Manulife position would pay roughly $147 per year. Combined, that’s nearly $300 annually, money landing in your TFSA completely tax-free. And because both dividend stocks have histories of raising their payouts over time, your income could grow without you lifting a finger.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TD$100.6034$4.20$142.80Quarterly$3,420.40
MFC$41.2084$1.76$147.84Quarterly$3,460.80

What makes this combination compelling isn’t just the yield, it’s the balance. TD offers the stability and earnings power of a major Canadian bank with a growing U.S. footprint. Manulife adds global insurance diversification, faster growth potential from Asia, and a strong wealth management business. Both are financially solid, both are well-covered by analysts, and both have the scale to keep rewarding shareholders through market cycles.

Foolish takeaway

Of course, no stock is risk-free. For TD, regulatory challenges in the U.S. could keep expenses elevated for a while, and higher loan loss provisions might pressure earnings if the economy slows. For Manulife, global market volatility can hit wealth management flows, and insurance claims performance can vary quarter to quarter.

With $7,000, you’re not going to replace your day job, but you can plant the seeds of a money-making machine. Reinvest those dividends and compounding will quietly go to work in the background. Over time, the combination of steady payouts, dividend growth, and potential capital gains could turn this modest starting sum into something far more substantial.

For TFSA investors who want a blend of income and resilience, TD and Manulife are a powerful pair. You’ll be earning from two different corners of the financial world while keeping your returns sheltered from taxes. That’s how you turn idle cash into a long-term income engine.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

