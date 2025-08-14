Member Login
3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Practically Every Retiree Should Own

All three dividend stocks are solid candidates for retirement portfolios focused on passive income, though it would be safer to wait for a market dip to buy shares.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

After decades of working hard and building wealth, retirement is the time to shift gears — from earning income to enjoying it. Whether that means travelling, spending more time with family, or indulging in long-delayed hobbies, financial peace of mind becomes a top priority. That’s where stable, income-generating investments come into play — particularly reliable Canadian dividend stocks.

Here are three dividend-paying companies with a history of solid performance, consistent payouts, and staying power — making them essential holdings for nearly every Canadian retiree.

1. Fortis: The gold standard of dividend safety

When it comes to dependable dividends, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is tough to beat. With operations in electricity and natural gas utilities across North America, Fortis runs a recession-resistant business that provides essential services regardless of economic conditions.

What sets Fortis apart is its remarkable dividend growth streak — having increased its dividend for an impressive 50-plus consecutive years, a feat matched by only one other TSX-listed company. That kind of reliability is exactly what retirees should seek.

At the current share price of around $69.50, Fortis offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.5%. While the stock appears fully valued today, it’s a solid long-term hold for growing passive income. Investors looking to start a position may want to wait for a broader market pullback to capture better value.

2. Enbridge: High yield with strong cash flow support

For retirees seeking higher income, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top contender. Trading at about $65.60, the energy infrastructure giant offers a robust 5.7% dividend yield, making it one of the more generous large-cap stocks on the TSX.

Enbridge’s cash flow is largely insulated from commodity price swings, thanks to its highly contracted and regulated revenue base. In fact, over 98% of its cash flows come from either take-or-pay contracts or regulated sources — and most of its counterparties are investment-grade.

In the first half of the year, Enbridge reported adjusted EBITDA (a cash flow proxy) of nearly $10.5 billion, up 13% year over year. Distributable cash flow (DCF) per share rose 3%, and the company maintained a sustainable payout ratio of 65% — right in the middle of its target range of 60–70%.

This disciplined approach to capital allocation allows Enbridge to steadily increase its dividend, with annual growth of about 3% expected in the near term. For income-seeking retirees, that combination of high yield and moderate growth is hard to ignore.

3. Bank of Nova Scotia: A dividend legacy spanning centuries

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) — often referred to as Scotiabank — brings a legacy of stability that few companies can rival. The bank has paid dividends continuously since 1833, making it one of the oldest dividend payers in the country.

Currently trading around $78 per share, Scotiabank is fairly valued and offers a dividend yield that lands on 5.6%. With a payout ratio of approximately 63% of adjusted earnings, retirees can count on steady income from this big bank.

Although it has faced some headwinds in recent years, Scotiabank’s refocus of its home market in Canada and international operations, particularly in Latin America, should position it well for long-term growth. As earnings improve, so too should its share price and dividend.

Retiree takeaway: Wait for the Right Entry Points

All three of these companies — Fortis, Enbridge, and Bank of Nova Scotia — are strong candidates for any retirement portfolio focused on passive income. However, it’s worth noting that these stocks are currently trading near fair value, leaving limited margin of safety. For retirees looking to initiate or add to their positions, a market correction of 7% or more may offer better entry points. Until then, keep them on your watchlist — and consider dollar-cost averaging if you’re building your portfolio gradually.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

