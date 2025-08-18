Member Login
Home » Investing » Building a Dividend Future: How to Use 3 Stocks in Your TFSA

Building a Dividend Future: How to Use 3 Stocks in Your TFSA

If you’re looking for dividends for your TFSA, these are a great start.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

If you want to turn your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a long-term dividend engine, the right mix of dependable payers can do a lot of heavy lifting. A strong trio combines stability, steady income, and some growth to keep your portfolio moving forward. BCE (TSX:BCE), Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL), and Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ) each bring something different to the table. Together, these could help build a future of reliable, tax-free cash flow.

BCE

BCE had a rough run over the past year, with shares down nearly 30% from last summer’s highs. The dividend stock’s drop has been driven by slowing wireline growth, regulatory headwinds, and heavy capital investment. But its Q2 2025 results suggest it’s still a force in Canadian telecom. Revenue rose 1.3% year over year to just over $6 billion, net earnings jumped 6.6%, and the dividend stock added almost 95,000 mobile subscribers.

Bell Media posted its fifth consecutive quarter of revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth, fuelled by digital expansion and new partnerships. The forward yield now sits around 5.2%, and while the payout ratio looks high, BCE’s cash flow generation remains solid. The risk is that regulation and competition keep pressuring margins. But if earnings stabilize, the stock’s current yield could be an opportunity for long-term income investors.

PPL

Pembina Pipeline has also been dealing with a softer share price, down about 6% over the past year. The energy infrastructure player continues to be a cash flow machine, generating $698 million in adjusted operating cash flow in Q2 2025 on $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA. The dividend stock boosted its 2025 EBITDA guidance to as much as $4.4 billion and announced new long-term agreements, acquisitions, and export projects.

This includes a major expansion at its Prince Rupert Terminal and a tolling deal for additional LPG export capacity. Its growth is underpinned by take-or-pay contracts, which help smooth earnings in volatile commodity environments. The dividend stock yields roughly 5.8%, supported by a payout ratio under 95%. Risks come from project execution, commodity-linked volumes, and regulatory delays, but Pembina’s integrated model and expansion plans give it a strong base for sustained dividends.

SJ

Stella-Jones offers a different angle on dividend investing, with a focus on essential infrastructure products like utility poles and railway ties. Shares have fallen about 14% in the past year, reflecting lower-than-expected sales growth in its utility pole and railway tie segments. Q2 2025 revenue dipped 1% to $1 billion, but EBITDA margins stayed strong at 18.3%, and the dividend stock maintained healthy free cash flow.

The acquisition of Locweld expands its footprint into steel transmission structures, giving it another growth lever in North America’s infrastructure buildout. Management trimmed its full-year sales target but reaffirmed its margin and capital return goals. The dividend yield is more modest at 1.6%, but the payout ratio is under 20%, leaving plenty of room for growth. Risks include reliance on key customers and exposure to macro-driven demand cycles, but the company’s niche market dominance is a long-term advantage.

Bottom line

Combined, these three dividend stocks give a TFSA portfolio diversification across telecom, energy infrastructure, and industrial products. BCE brings high yield and defensive cash flows, Pembina offers yield plus growth from capital projects, and Stella-Jones provides dividend growth potential with an infrastructure tilt. The blend could help smooth out sector-specific risks while giving investors both upfront income and the chance for dividend increases over time. Even now, investing $3,000 in each stock would bring in $365.18 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BCE$34.6286$1.75$150.50Quarterly$2,975.32
PPL$50.1059$2.84$167.56Monthly$2,955.90
SJ$78.3138$1.24$47.12Quarterly$2,975.78

The trade-off is that none of these stocks is without short-term challenges. BCE faces regulatory pressures, Pembina commodity exposure, and Stella-Jones near-term sales softness. But all three have the balance sheets, market positions, and strategies to keep paying and growing dividends well into the future. For TFSA investors looking to build a tax-free income stream they can count on, this trio might be a solid place to start.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline and Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip companies offer s a mix of stability, income, and decent capital gains, making them attractive long-term investments.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Andrew Button

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) has considerable income potential.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reliably Beat Inflation

| Kay Ng

For long-term investors looking to protect purchasing power and grow real wealth, these dividend stocks deserve a place on your…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks That Could Double in Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks still have a lot of value to eat up, so let's take a deeper dive.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer attractive yields and long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend All-Star Down 28% for Lifetime Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock has dropped sharply, but its dependable payouts and debt-free balance sheet make it worth another look.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Hold? Why TELUS Likely Beats BCE Over the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants offer attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »