While many Canadian stocks are hitting new all-time highs, these stocks could be major bargains at their current prices.

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

With the S&P/TSX Composite Index trading at all-time highs at over 27,900 points, it is becoming harder and harder to find stocks with intriguing value. A lot of TSX stalwarts like banks, financials, utilities, and consumer goods stocks have pushed the index higher in 2025.

The market may be due for a pause or a pullback as we head into autumn. As a result, investors do need to be a bit more shrewd with the stocks they pick. If you are looking for ideas, here is a stock for income, a stock for growth, and a stock for value to consider buying today.

A top dividend stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) has underperformed its Canadian pipeline peers in 2025. Its stock is down 4% this year, whereas peers are up by as much as 8%. The company had to renegotiate its tolling agreement for its Canadian Alliance pipeline.

The terms were not as good as the market had perhaps wished and the stock has floundered. Yet, it creates opportunity. Pembina still has an exceptional network of crucial infrastructure assets that generate strong, stable cash flows.

The company has an attractive mix of growth opportunities including Cedar LNG, data centre power opportunities, expanding propane export capacity, midstream expansions, and conventional pipeline projects.

The company has a great record of executing these projects on time and under budget, thus enhancing their return profile. It should be able to execute all this growth without any share dilution to shareholders.

Right now, Pembina trades at almost two turns below its major pipeline peers. That is despite a materially better balance sheet and larger growth opportunities. It also trades with an attractive 5.6% dividend yield today.

A top Canadian growth stock

If you are looking for some greater growth, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is looking attractive in the $4,200 range. Despite delivering great quarterly results, the stock recently pulled back around 13%.

As Constellation grows, it needs to deploy an ever-increasing amount of capital. From time to time, the market gets worried that its rate of capital deployment and growth might slow.

While the concern is legitimate, Constellation still seems to find ways to creatively generate value for shareholders. Constellation has a top management team and global mix of essential software assets.

In the past, the best times to buy this stock is when the market worries about growth declining. If you want to buy a high-quality stock at a better price, now might be an attractive time.

A company for value, income, and growth

Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is an intriguing pick for value, income, and modest growth. Secure is a crucial provider of waste solutions to energy and industrial businesses in Western Canada.

The company holds a dominant position with over 80 locations that are strategically located near energy production centres. Over 80% of Secure’s income is recurring or contracted.

With energy production continuing to grow in the Western Sedimentary Basin, Secure should continue to enjoy a steady rise in waste volumes in the years ahead.

The company has a good balance sheet. Secure trades at a material discount to other waste providers, so it has aggressively been buying back stock.

Last year, it bought almost 20% of its shares. This year, it has bought nearly 7%. SES has a nice 2.5% dividend yield that you can collect while you wait for the stock to trade closer to peers.