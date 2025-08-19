Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

While many Canadian stocks are hitting new all-time highs, these stocks could be major bargains at their current prices.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

With the S&P/TSX Composite Index trading at all-time highs at over 27,900 points, it is becoming harder and harder to find stocks with intriguing value. A lot of TSX stalwarts like banks, financials, utilities, and consumer goods stocks have pushed the index higher in 2025.

The market may be due for a pause or a pullback as we head into autumn. As a result, investors do need to be a bit more shrewd with the stocks they pick. If you are looking for ideas, here is a stock for income, a stock for growth, and a stock for value to consider buying today.

A top dividend stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) has underperformed its Canadian pipeline peers in 2025. Its stock is down 4% this year, whereas peers are up by as much as 8%. The company had to renegotiate its tolling agreement for its Canadian Alliance pipeline.

The terms were not as good as the market had perhaps wished and the stock has floundered. Yet, it creates opportunity. Pembina still has an exceptional network of crucial infrastructure assets that generate strong, stable cash flows.

The company has an attractive mix of growth opportunities including Cedar LNG, data centre power opportunities, expanding propane export capacity, midstream expansions, and conventional pipeline projects.

The company has a great record of executing these projects on time and under budget, thus enhancing their return profile. It should be able to execute all this growth without any share dilution to shareholders.

Right now, Pembina trades at almost two turns below its major pipeline peers. That is despite a materially better balance sheet and larger growth opportunities. It also trades with an attractive 5.6% dividend yield today.

A top Canadian growth stock

If you are looking for some greater growth, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is looking attractive in the $4,200 range. Despite delivering great quarterly results, the stock recently pulled back around 13%.

As Constellation grows, it needs to deploy an ever-increasing amount of capital. From time to time, the market gets worried that its rate of capital deployment and growth might slow.

While the concern is legitimate, Constellation still seems to find ways to creatively generate value for shareholders. Constellation has a top management team and global mix of essential software assets.

In the past, the best times to buy this stock is when the market worries about growth declining. If you want to buy a high-quality stock at a better price, now might be an attractive time.

A company for value, income, and growth

Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is an intriguing pick for value, income, and modest growth. Secure is a crucial provider of waste solutions to energy and industrial businesses in Western Canada.

The company holds a dominant position with over 80 locations that are strategically located near energy production centres. Over 80% of Secure’s income is recurring or contracted.

With energy production continuing to grow in the Western Sedimentary Basin, Secure should continue to enjoy a steady rise in waste volumes in the years ahead.

The company has a good balance sheet. Secure trades at a material discount to other waste providers, so it has aggressively been buying back stock.

Last year, it bought almost 20% of its shares. This year, it has bought nearly 7%. SES has a nice 2.5% dividend yield that you can collect while you wait for the stock to trade closer to peers.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software and Secure Waste Infrastructure. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Pembina Pipeline, and Secure Waste Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Which Is the Better Canadian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now: Celestica or BlackBerry? 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the impact of AI on tech stocks and discover which AI stocks are worthy investments in the current market.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Investing

It’s Not Too Late to Start Investing for Your Family’s Legacy

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

if you take care of others, these steps can help you ensure stability.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy When Everyone Else Is Selling

| Puja Tayal

Discover why understanding value is crucial for investors and how to identify value stocks that are overlooked.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Franco-Nevada a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Franco-Nevada stock is an ever-tempting gold investment trading at a premium. Here's what to consider in August 2025

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some dirt cheap stocks for your portfolio? Here are two great income-producers that trade at a discount now, but…

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Stocks for Beginners

This TSX Health-Care Stock Is a Long-Term Buy for Patient Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock continues to be one of the best long-term opportunities, if you're patient.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: It’s Time for These 2 Cash Cows to Shine

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock and another cash cow that's worth picking up in the third quarter.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

The Hidden Value in This Canadian Energy Giant Investors Are Ignoring

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock still offers massive value for long-term investors.

Read more »