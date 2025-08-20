Aritzia stock is up over 40% in 2025 and remains a top investment in August 2025 due to its steady growth and improving margins.

Up Over 40% in 2025, Is Aritzia Stock Still a Good Buy?

Valued at a market cap of $8.6 billion, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a top TSX stock that is up 40% in 2025 and almost 70% in the last 12 months. Aritzia is a premium Canadian fashion retailer that specializes in women’s clothing and accessories. It designs and sells a curated collection of high-quality apparel with a strong emphasis on superior fabrics, construction quality, and meticulous attention to detail.

Aritzia operates through two primary channels: physical retail boutiques and an e-commerce platform. In recent years, the fashion retailer has aggressively expanded its brick-and-mortar presence in the lucrative U.S. market, while simultaneously investing in digital capabilities to capture growing online demand.

Aritzia’s expansion initiatives include opening new boutiques in premier real estate locations, enhancing e-commerce capabilities through full-funnel marketing investments, and diversifying supply chains to mitigate tariff impacts. This multi-channel approach allows the retailer to drive growth among new, existing, and reactivated customers while building brand affinity in the competitive women’s fashion market.

Is ATZ stock a buy, sell, or hold right now?

Aritzia’s fiscal Q1 2026 (ended in May) results demonstrate why this premium fashion retailer presents a compelling growth opportunity. Despite a challenging macro environment, it delivered exceptional performance across all key metrics in fiscal Q1.

Aritzia reported revenue of $663 million, an increase of 33% year over year, which exceeded guidance expectations and drove comparable sales growth of 19% across all channels and geographies. It achieved a record gross profit margin of 47.2% and expanded the adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin by 360 basis points to 14.4%, demonstrating exceptional operational leverage and margin expansion potential.

The company’s U.S. expansion strategy continues to deliver solid results, with revenue growing 45% and its active client base widening by 40% year-over-year.

Moreover, new boutique openings are exceeding payback expectations, with the fiscal 2025 class tracking to less than 12-month payback periods. Management plans to open locations in five new U.S. markets this fiscal year, indicating substantial runway for continued expansion.

Aritzia has effectively navigated trade headwinds, with tariff impact reduced from 400 basis points to 150 basis points following supply chain diversification efforts. Management expects China sourcing to decline to mid-single digits for spring 2026, reducing future tariff exposure while maintaining product quality.

Strategic digital marketing investments generated nearly 50% traffic growth in U.S. e-commerce, while the launch of international e-commerce (September) and a mobile app (second half) should unlock additional growth channels.

With $293 million in cash, zero debt, and a strong liquidity position, Aritzia maintains financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives. Management remains confident in achieving fiscal 2027 EBITDA margin targets of approximately 19%, supported by ongoing operational improvements and market expansion opportunities.

Is ATZ stock still undervalued?

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect Aritzia to increase revenue from $2.7 billion in fiscal 2025 to $4 billion in fiscal 2028. In this period, adjusted earnings per share are forecast to expand from $1.98 to $4.05, while free cash flow could increase from $202 million to $445 million.

Today, ATZ stock trades at 27.5 times forward earnings, which is higher than its three-year average of 23.3 times. If the TSX stock reverts to its average multiple, it will trade at $94 in early 2027, indicating an upside potential of 25% from current levels.