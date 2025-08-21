Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as ECN and ELVA should help Canadians generate market-beating returns in 2025 and beyond.

The Best Canadian Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in quality growth stocks that are part of rapidly expanding addressable markets is a proven strategy to benefit from the power of compounding and generate outsized returns over time.

In this article, I have identified two top TSX stocks that trade at a reasonable valuation while growing at an enviable pace. Here are the best Canadian stocks to invest $1,000 in right now.

Is this TSX stock a good buy right now?

Valued at a market cap of $800 million, ECN Capital (TSX:ECN) manages and advises on credit assets. It offers loans across segments such as manufactured housing and recreational vehicles, in addition to commercial loans. ECN Capital serves banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and pension funds.

ECN Capital delivered solid second-quarter results that demonstrate the success of its multi-year transformation strategy, positioning the TSX stock as an attractive investment opportunity in the specialty finance sector. The company’s crown jewel, Triad Financial, achieved record-breaking performance with $436 million in originations, up 40% year over year.

ECN’s managed assets grew to over $6 billion, indicating a 16% compound annual growth rate since acquiring Triad seven years ago. The servicing business now generates 20% of total revenue, providing valuable recurring income streams that enhance business stability and predictability.

ECN’s strategic positioning is compelling given its unique market advantage. As management noted, there is essentially only one platform to buy manufactured housing loans in the U.S. outside of Berkshire Hathaway’s captive operations, which is the Triad platform. This quasi-monopolistic position has resulted in excess funding demand of approximately $1.5 billion, allowing ECN to optimize pricing and capital allocation.

ECN’s diversified funding relationships with institutional partners provide substantial competitive advantages, while the Champion Homes joint venture continues outperforming expectations.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast revenue to rise from $330.8 million in 2024 to $397.6 million in 2026. Comparatively, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $0.13 to $0.32 in this period.

If ECN stock trades at 15 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, it should trade at $4.8 per share within the next 12 months, indicating an upside potential of over 70% from current levels.

Is this clean energy stock undervalued?

Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA) is another TSX stock that should be on your watchlist right now. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, electric transportation, and other specialized applications.

Electrovaya recently achieved its second consecutive quarterly profit with revenue surging 67% year over year to US$17.1 million, while maintaining strong adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of nearly US$3 million (17% of revenue). Electrovaya has now surpassed its US$50 million annual revenue breakeven point, recording almost US$55 million over the past 12 months.

The operational momentum is impressive, with over US$21 million in new orders during the third quarter, bringing total orders to US$65 million for the nine-month period. This steady order flow is backed by a pipeline of Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 customers, which provides visibility for continued growth.

Electrovaya’s technological advantage is recognized across multiple high-growth verticals. Beyond its core material handling business, the company is successfully expanding into robotics, airport ground equipment, Class 8 trucks, construction equipment, and defence applications. The robotics sector alone is expected to contribute significantly to fiscal 2026 revenue, with shipments beginning next quarter.

With multiple recurring revenue streams launching in fiscal 2026, including energy services and software solutions, plus entry into the large energy storage market, Electrovaya stock appears exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for safe, high-performance battery solutions.

Analysts forecast Electrovaya to increase sales from US$44.6 million in fiscal 2024 (ended in September) to US$231 million in fiscal 2029. Comparatively, earnings are forecast to rise to US$0.84 per share in 2029, swinging from a loss per share of US$0.04 in 2024. If the stock is priced at 20 times forward earnings, it should more than triple over the next three years.