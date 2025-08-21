Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Green Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Smartest Green Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Green energy stocks such as FSLR remain top investments in 2025, as they are poised to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in clean energy stocks is a good strategy to gain exposure to expanding addressable markets, which should allow companies to grow revenue and earnings over time. In this article, I have identified two green energy stocks Canadian investors should consider buying with $1,000 right now.

Is Brookfield Renewable Energy stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $22.5 billion, Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) owns a portfolio of power-generating facilities in the Americas. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage. Brookfield also offers sustainable solutions, such as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration, biomass, nuclear services, eFuels, and power transformation.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Brookfield grew its funds from operations (FFO) by 10% year over year, driven by solid performance from its hydro fleet. The clean energy giant Brookfield commissioned 2.1 gigawatts of new renewable capacity in Q2 and expects to bring online a record eight gigawatts in 2025, showcasing an ability to rapidly scale operations.

The standout achievement was securing a framework agreement with Google to deliver up to three gigawatts of hydroelectric capacity across the United States. This follows a similar 10.5-gigawatt framework with Microsoft, which positions Brookfield as the preferred partner for hyperscalers facing rising power demands from artificial intelligence and data centre expansion.

Brookfield’s diversified technology portfolio across hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and battery storage provides a unique competitive advantage. Its Westinghouse nuclear services business performed exceptionally well, benefiting from growing global nuclear demand, while its recent Neoen acquisition made it one of the world’s largest battery storage operators.

Brookfield’s cash position remains robust, with US$4.7 billion in available liquidity and the successful completion of US$19 billion in financings year-to-date. Management’s strategy of securing long-term contracts while maintaining development margins positions the company to capitalize on what executives called “the most robust energy demand growth in decades.”

With a massive 230-gigawatt development pipeline and exclusive relationships with the world’s largest power buyers, Brookfield is exceptionally well-positioned for sustained growth.

Is this green energy stock undervalued?

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is another large-cap stock that should be on your watchlist right now. In Q2 of 2025, First Solar reported earnings per share of US$3.18, exceeding the high end of guidance, driven by strong demand for domestically manufactured modules and contract termination payments.

First Solar’s strategic positioning has been enhanced by recent policy developments, particularly the One Big Beautiful Bill, which restricts tax credits for products manufactured by Foreign Entities of Concern, like Chinese competitors.

These new restrictions address major loopholes in the Inflation Reduction Act. They are expected to limit Chinese solar manufacturing in the U.S., reducing domestic content supply and strengthening First Solar’s competitive moat.

First Solar saw a positive market response with 2.1 gigawatts of new bookings in July alone, including re-contracted volume at approximately US$0.33 per watt, demonstrating pricing power improvement.

The company maintains a strong contracted backlog of 64 gigawatts valued at US$18.5 billion, with robust demand for U.S.-manufactured products through 2028.

FSLR’s diversified approach includes potential U.S. finishing lines that could leverage international capacity while qualifying for manufacturing tax credits and reducing tariff exposure.

First Solar stock is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on growing utility-scale solar demand while benefiting from an increasingly favourable regulatory environment that favours domestic manufacturers.

Analysts tracking FSLR stock forecast adjusted earnings to grow from US$12 per share in 2024 to US$35.5 per share in 2028, indicating an annual growth rate of 31%. Suppose FSLR stock is priced at 10,5 times forward earnings, which is similar to the current multiple, it could almost double over the next three years.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

It’s Time to Invest in Oil, and Here’s 1 Stock That Punches Above its Weight

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is a fantastic oil juggernaut that's worth buying in a bear market.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy This Summer

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, consistent dividend payments, and healthier yields, these three Canadian energy stocks are ideal buys right…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Oil prices have dipped, creating a hidden opportunity. I'm targeting the best energy stocks to buy – three low-cost Canadian…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

The Hidden Value in This Canadian Energy Giant Investors Are Ignoring

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock still offers massive value for long-term investors.

Read more »

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility
Energy Stocks

1 Soaring Clean Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why ANRG is a TSX stock that should be the watch list of clean energy investors right now.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 27% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Natural Resources is a top TSX stock down 27% from all-time highs. Here's why CNQ stock is a great…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Want to Invest in Energy Producers? 2 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The tariff war has affected Canadian energy producers. Some producers have effectively adapted to the tariff volatility, making them a…

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Energy Stocks

Energy Bulls: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Years to Come

| Demetris Afxentiou

Energy bulls seeking out new investments will enjoy only growth and dividends from these three stellar investments.

Read more »