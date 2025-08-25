Member Login
Home » Investing » Is ARC Resources a Buy?

Is ARC Resources a Buy?

Arc stock has had a strong, but can it keep it up?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

ARC Resources (TSX:ARX) had an eventful year, and the Canadian stock now sits at a crossroads. With shares trading around $27, investors are asking if this Montney producer still offers upside or if most of the easy gains have been captured. The answer may lie in how the Canadian stock balances growth, acquisitions, and shareholder returns in a tough commodity market.

What happened?

Over the past year, ARC delivered solid operational and financial results, despite volatility in natural gas prices. In the most recent quarter, production averaged 357,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 8% year over year. That mix leaned 61% natural gas and 39% oil and liquids, giving ARC a balanced profile that lets it capture value from multiple price environments. The Attachie project, one of ARC’s crown jewels, contributed more than 26,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day during the quarter, and management expects that number to grow to between 35,000 and 40,000 in the back half of the year.

ARC’s move to acquire Strathcona’s Kakwa assets in July for $1.6 billion has also shifted the growth narrative. This deal expands ARC’s Kakwa production base by nearly a quarter and extends its drilling inventory in the Montney to more than 15 years. The Kakwa assets are particularly attractive because they come with owned and operated infrastructure, helping ARC keep costs low and capture synergies with its existing operations. By layering these assets into its portfolio, ARC can scale production while sticking to its model of disciplined capital spending and efficiency.

Staying strong

Financially, ARC continues to deliver. The Canadian stock generated $682 million in funds from operations last quarter, up 36% from a year earlier. Net income came in at $396 million, a 65% jump over the same period in 2024. Despite heavy capital spending of nearly $500 million, ARC still managed to produce $186 million in free funds flow. All of this was returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In fact, management has made clear that 2025 will be another year where essentially all free funds flow is returned. The base dividend yields just under 3%, but with buybacks layered on top, investors are seeing strong capital returns. In fact, a $10,000 investment could bring in $283 in annual dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ARX$26.88372$0.76$282.72Quarterly$9,998.36

Of course, it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Weak gas prices in Western Canada forced ARC to curtail up to 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the second quarter. The outlook is what really matters. With Attachie ramping, Kakwa delivering scale, and Sunrise production ready to be restored once prices recover, ARC is set up for record production in the back half of the year. Management now guides for 2025 average production of 385,000 to 395,000 boe per day, with the fourth quarter expected to cross the 410,000 mark.

At strip pricing, that should generate between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion in free funds flow for the year. Longer term, ARC’s strategy of reinvesting about half its funds from operations into Montney growth is expected to support a 5% compound annual growth rate through 2028 while maintaining high returns on capital.

Bottom line

So, is ARC Resources a buy? For income-oriented investors, the modest dividend may not be enough to stand out. For those betting on natural gas and condensate as pillars of Canada’s energy future, ARC offers one of the cleanest and most efficient plays in the Montney. The Canadian stock isn’t a deep value pick at nearly 10 times forward earnings. Yet with its strong balance sheet, growth projects coming online, and a clear commitment to returning cash, ARC remains an attractive option for investors looking for exposure to Canadian energy.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

1 Reason to Buy Cameco Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock has so much more for long-term investors to look forward to.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

This TSX ESG Leader Might Be Your Portfolio’s Green Gem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This green energy stock still looks like one of the best undervalued options on the TSX today.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

Think It’s Too Late to Buy BAM Stock? Here’s the Biggest Reason Why There’s Still Time

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BAM stock has been on a run, and that run is about to become a tear.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

How This Canadian Green Energy Stock Could Ride the Clean Power Wave

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Green power is the future of energy, and this could be one of the best buys for exposure.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Imperial Oil has already delivered massive gains over the last five years, but here’s why it may still have more…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, consistent dividend growth, and healthy dividend yield, Enbridge is an ideal dividend…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Oil Explorer Might Be the Value Spot of 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Instead of looking at the largest of energy producers, this could be a top notch choice.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Green Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Green energy stocks such as FSLR remain top investments in 2025, as they are poised to deliver market-beating returns to…

Read more »