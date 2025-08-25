Is ARC Resources a Buy?

ARC Resources (TSX:ARX) had an eventful year, and the Canadian stock now sits at a crossroads. With shares trading around $27, investors are asking if this Montney producer still offers upside or if most of the easy gains have been captured. The answer may lie in how the Canadian stock balances growth, acquisitions, and shareholder returns in a tough commodity market.

What happened?

Over the past year, ARC delivered solid operational and financial results, despite volatility in natural gas prices. In the most recent quarter, production averaged 357,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 8% year over year. That mix leaned 61% natural gas and 39% oil and liquids, giving ARC a balanced profile that lets it capture value from multiple price environments. The Attachie project, one of ARC’s crown jewels, contributed more than 26,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day during the quarter, and management expects that number to grow to between 35,000 and 40,000 in the back half of the year.

ARC’s move to acquire Strathcona’s Kakwa assets in July for $1.6 billion has also shifted the growth narrative. This deal expands ARC’s Kakwa production base by nearly a quarter and extends its drilling inventory in the Montney to more than 15 years. The Kakwa assets are particularly attractive because they come with owned and operated infrastructure, helping ARC keep costs low and capture synergies with its existing operations. By layering these assets into its portfolio, ARC can scale production while sticking to its model of disciplined capital spending and efficiency.

Staying strong

Financially, ARC continues to deliver. The Canadian stock generated $682 million in funds from operations last quarter, up 36% from a year earlier. Net income came in at $396 million, a 65% jump over the same period in 2024. Despite heavy capital spending of nearly $500 million, ARC still managed to produce $186 million in free funds flow. All of this was returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In fact, management has made clear that 2025 will be another year where essentially all free funds flow is returned. The base dividend yields just under 3%, but with buybacks layered on top, investors are seeing strong capital returns. In fact, a $10,000 investment could bring in $283 in annual dividends.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ARX $26.88 372 $0.76 $282.72 Quarterly $9,998.36

Of course, it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Weak gas prices in Western Canada forced ARC to curtail up to 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the second quarter. The outlook is what really matters. With Attachie ramping, Kakwa delivering scale, and Sunrise production ready to be restored once prices recover, ARC is set up for record production in the back half of the year. Management now guides for 2025 average production of 385,000 to 395,000 boe per day, with the fourth quarter expected to cross the 410,000 mark.

At strip pricing, that should generate between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion in free funds flow for the year. Longer term, ARC’s strategy of reinvesting about half its funds from operations into Montney growth is expected to support a 5% compound annual growth rate through 2028 while maintaining high returns on capital.

Bottom line

So, is ARC Resources a buy? For income-oriented investors, the modest dividend may not be enough to stand out. For those betting on natural gas and condensate as pillars of Canada’s energy future, ARC offers one of the cleanest and most efficient plays in the Montney. The Canadian stock isn’t a deep value pick at nearly 10 times forward earnings. Yet with its strong balance sheet, growth projects coming online, and a clear commitment to returning cash, ARC remains an attractive option for investors looking for exposure to Canadian energy.