Retire Early? This TSX Dividend Stock Could Help Make It Happen

Want to retire early without worrying about market drama? Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) might be the quiet cornerstone you need in your portfolio. It’s not flashy, and it won’t go viral. But if you’re hunting for reliable income and long-term security, this dividend stock makes an incredibly strong case.

Delivering income

Canadian Utilities has been doing one thing very well for a very long time: paying dividends. In fact, it holds the record for the longest consecutive streak of dividend increases in Canadian history, with 52 years and counting. That’s the kind of consistency income investors dream of. Today, it yields about 4.8% annually, with the dividend stock declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.4577 per share. That kind of cash flow, especially when reinvested over time, can snowball into something powerful. If you’re trying to build a retirement plan that doesn’t rely on guesswork, CU gives you something tangible to count on.

In the last year, shares have also quietly risen nearly 16%. This rise was driven by a strong second quarter where adjusted earnings reached $121 million, up from $117 million the year before. Earnings per share (EPS) ticked up to $0.45 from $0.43, showing solid momentum. Canadian Utilities has been focusing on expanding its regulated utilities, especially through ATCO Energy Systems and its Australian operations. In fact, 95% of its $382 million in capital expenditures last quarter went into these areas, which means it’s doubling down on stable, long-term infrastructure.

More to come

The dividend stock is also working on massive growth projects that could fuel even more cash flow down the line. The $2.8 billion Yellowhead Pipeline Project is on track for construction in 2026, while its Central East Transfer-Out electricity project is already underway. It’s expected to supply over 1,500 megawatts to Alberta’s grid by 2026. Both of these are the kind of regulated, contracted projects that provide dependable revenue for decades. These are foundational energy projects backed by provincial oversight and driven by rising demand.

Natural gas storage also plays a growing role in CU’s future. EnPower, its energy solutions arm, saw revenues climb to $169 million in the first half of 2025, up from $160 million in the same period last year. As energy markets become more volatile and demand for storage rises, this segment could offer both growth and stability, a rare combo in today’s economy.

Considerations

Of course, no stock is without risk. CU does carry a heavy debt load, with debt-to-equity above 150%. That’s typical for utilities, but it means the dividend stock is sensitive to changes in interest rates. Fortunately, with cash flow from regulated assets and a strong credit history, CU has been able to manage its financing effectively. The dividend stock’s payout ratio also looks high on paper, but that’s not unusual in this sector where depreciation distorts net income. What matters more is whether cash flow covers the dividend, and it does.

So, what does this mean for your retirement plan? Well, imagine investing $7,000 in CU today. At a 4.8% yield, that generates $331 in annual income. Reinvest that for a decade and you’re building a rising income stream, especially if dividend increases continue and you continue to invest year after year. This is the kind of strategy that doesn’t rely on selling shares or trying to time the market. It’s about collecting steady paycheques while you sleep.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CU $38.49 181 $1.83 $331.23 Quarterly $6,963.69

Bottom line

Canadian Utilities isn’t going to make headlines. But if your goal is to create a portfolio that funds an early retirement, one where you’re not checking your phone every time the market hiccoughs, this dividend stock deserves serious consideration. It’s stable, it’s growing, and it has paid dividends through inflation, recessions, and everything in between. Sometimes, the most boring stock in your portfolio ends up being the most valuable.