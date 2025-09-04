Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

These Canadian stocks aren’t just short-term volatile gains. Instead, these are long-term winners for any investor.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
delivery truck drives into sunset

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFI International offers stability and income with strong cash flow, though high debt poses some risk.
  • Nutrien benefits from global fertilizer demand and offers growth potential with a 3.87% dividend yield.
  • Investing in stable dividend stocks like TFI and Nutrien can provide reliable income and strong growth opportunities.

When it comes to investing, many Canadian investors might consider stocks from more of a short-term outlook. Ones that can give you that flood of cash before you sell and swim around in that pile of money you just made.

But news flash: that’s not investing, that’s gambling. And it comes with the same risks as if you took all that cash and poured it into a casino. That’s why companies that offer two things are an even better option: stability and income. Today, we’re going to look at two dividend stocks that offer just that, with stable outlooks, strong earnings, and dividends that keep on coming.

TFI stock

First up, TFI International (TSX:TFII). This is one of those companies you might not know, but once you read about them, they will start popping up everywhere. Why? Because so many of the company’s trucks flood the highways you drive on a regular basis.

TFI is a strong option for those looking for stable income from this stable trucking and logistics business, and earnings recently proved that. The dividend stock reported strong cash generation with operating cash flow of $1.1 billion. This certainly helps dividend income, as that cash flow directly supports dividend payouts. The dividend has a current yield of 1.9% at writing.

Now it’s not perfect. The same earnings report reported revenue and earnings that saw year-over-year declines as profit challenges remain. Furthermore, the dividend stock has high leverage with a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 113% at writing. This poses potential risks amidst all this market volatility. Yet if you’re looking for value, now could therefore be the best time to jump in on the recovery.

Nutrien

Next up, we have another winner, Nutrien (TSX:NTR). If you like food, then Nutrien stock is one of the best investments money can buy. The company benefits from strong global demand for fertilizers and supply disruptions. And that performance isn’t going away any time soon.

In fact, this dividend stock has a bit of a storied past. After surging to almost $150 per share with sanctions against Russian potash, Nutrien stock then declined after demand returned to normalcy. But that just shows the speculative nature of the market. For instance, recent earnings continued to show support for the growth of this strong stock.

During its quarterly earnings announcement, Nutrien reported significant net earnings and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at $15.5 billion in revenue for the first half of this year. Furthermore, the dividend stock optimized its operations and capital expenditures for even more growth, while maintaining its leadership position in crop inputs. And with a 3.9% dividend yield at writing, investors have a reason to buy in now.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for two dividend stocks that have a stellar outlook, these two certainly fit the bill. TFI stock gives you access to the growing logistics and trucking industry – and at a valuable share price. Nutrien stock provides you with the building blocks of crop growth, an industry that’s certainly not disappearing any time soon. If you were to put $5,000 towards each dividend stock today, investors would immediately gain annual income of $282.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (per share, annual)TOTAL PAYOUT (annual)FREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TFII$130.3138$2.47$93.86Quarterly$4,951.78
NTR$78.7463$3.00$189.00Quarterly$4,960.62

So stop trying to find that next penny or meme stock and shoot to the moon. Instead, look right here on earth where there are already massive opportunities to grab.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best performers on the TSX when it comes to paying out nearly constant…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Looks Built to Last

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pembina stock provides a strong option for Canadians needing income as salary growth slows.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

How Many SmartCentres Shares You Need for $1,848 in Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

SmartCentres is a top dividend stock that pays cash every single month and has a durable payout history. Moreover, it…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Power Corporation of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in September?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Power Corporation of Canada stock remains an undervalued dividend growth stock despite a recent fine run.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

This Overlooked Stock Could Jumpstart Your Family’s Generational Wealth

| Kay Ng

Buying CNR stock on weakness today could allow for compounding wealth for decades to come.

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for the smartest stocks to buy right now? Given a $1,000 budget, here are the two top…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Build Wealth in Canada’s Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're concerned about how to earn income that lasts a lifetime, here's the easiest path to consider.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock You’ve Never Heard Of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Haven't heard of this Canadian stock? Good. That's why it's a great buy on the TSX today.

Read more »