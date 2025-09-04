Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Looks Built to Last

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Looks Built to Last

Pembina stock provides a strong option for Canadians needing income as salary growth slows.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Salary growth in Canada is slowing down, adding pressure on household budgets as the job market softens.
  • Pembina Pipeline is expanding its infrastructure and export capabilities, making it a strong dividend stock worth considering.
  • Despite slight earnings drops, Pembina's solid cash flow supports its projects and offers a $0.71 quarterly dividend per share.

Canadians received some more bad economic news this week. Salary projections for 2026 are expected to slow to 3.1% as employers continue to tighten their budgets. And, of course, as compensation growth continues to cool and a softer job market continues, that leaves pressure on households to shorten the gap.

That’s why dividend stocks are such strong investments. It’s during these times that Canadians need to make up the shortfall while they figure out their finances. And Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) remains one of the top options.

About Pembina

Pembina stock is a pipeline company making significant strides in its infrastructure growth. The dividend stock recently reported earnings that included the announcement of over $1 billion in pipeline expansions, making now a great time to invest. Projects include Fox Creek-to-Namao and Taylor-to-Gordondale, which will strengthen Pembina’s position, specifically in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

What’s more, the quarter saw the announcement of its enhanced export capabilities. These projects bolster the 50,000 barrels per day the dividend stock has access to of propane export capacity. This increased market reach and profitability give it improvements that any investor will want to consider.

Into earnings

So, let’s dive further into those earnings. In the second quarter of 2025, Pembina reported $417 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). This helped it reach $1.013 billion. Now, to be clear, earnings were slightly down year over year. However, adjusted cash flow from operations came in at $698 million.

Why does this matter? This underscores the dividend stock’s strong operational cash flow, and that’s crucial for funding all these upcoming projects. Investors can therefore look forward to not just new and enhanced projects, but also the advancements of others. This includes Cedar LNG in partnership with Haisla Nation, as well as the acquisition of a full interest in Duvernay Assets. These are long-term producer commitments that keep the cash coming in.

Making income

So, what kind of income are we talking about here? Pembina declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share during the second quarter. That brings it to $2.84 annually! Therefore, a $7,000 investment this year could immediately bring in annual dividend income of $383 as of writing, dished out quarterly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PPL$51.76135$2.84$383.40Quarterly$6,978.60

Now, it’s not all sunshine and lollipops. Investors will want to keep an eye on that drop in net revenue, as well as earnings from lower natural gas line margins and volume disruptions. Furthermore, regulatory developments, including Bill C-5 and proactive provincial energy policies, could be hit or miss for its growth initiatives.

Bottom line

For new investors, Pembina stock remains a compelling option, especially if you’re looking for income through dividends at least. It has aggressive expansion plans, a growing capacity of exports, and a strong dividend history. Despite pressure from recent earnings, it’s a stable option that Canadian investors can depend on — particularly during tough times like these when Canadians need all the cash they can carry.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

How Many SmartCentres Shares You Need for $1,848 in Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

SmartCentres is a top dividend stock that pays cash every single month and has a durable payout history. Moreover, it…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Power Corporation of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in September?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Power Corporation of Canada stock remains an undervalued dividend growth stock despite a recent fine run.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

This Overlooked Stock Could Jumpstart Your Family’s Generational Wealth

| Kay Ng

Buying CNR stock on weakness today could allow for compounding wealth for decades to come.

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for the smartest stocks to buy right now? Given a $1,000 budget, here are the two top…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Build Wealth in Canada’s Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're concerned about how to earn income that lasts a lifetime, here's the easiest path to consider.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock You’ve Never Heard Of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Haven't heard of this Canadian stock? Good. That's why it's a great buy on the TSX today.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For income that lasts and indeed grows, this is the dividend stock for you.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks are some of the best long-term investments that new Canadian investors should look to buy ASAP.

Read more »