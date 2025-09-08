Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Passive Income: 3 Incredible Stocks That Earn $1,600/Year!

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Incredible Stocks That Earn $1,600/Year!

Are you looking to earn $1,600 of tax-free passive income in 2025? Here are three quality dividend stocks to buy inside your TFSA now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Use a TFSA to earn tax-free passive income: a $30,000 portfolio in Pembina, Mullen, and First Capital can generate about $1,600/year.
  • Split $10,000 each: Pembina (~5.4%, ~$540/year), Mullen (~6.1%, ~$606/year), First Capital (~4.6%, ~$456/year) for steady, monthly/quarterly and defensive income.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than First Capital REIT

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is a great place to buy stocks to earn passive income. Inside the TFSA, you don’t pay any tax on the income you earn. Your income returns can increase by 10-25% by simply keeping the tax that you would normally owe in a non-registered account.

Likewise, the TFSA is the most flexible registered account when it comes to withdrawals. You could potentially withdraw all your income earned tax-free from the account annually. You would just temporarily lose that TFSA contribution space for the remainder of the year.

If you are wondering how to get started, here’s a $30,000 three-stock portfolio that would collectively earn $1,600 of passive income per year. Here’s how it could work.

Pembina Pipeline: A top TFSA stock for income

You could deploy $10,000 into 190 shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) for around $52.57 per share today. Pembina pays a $0.71 quarterly dividend that equates to a 5.4% yield. This TFSA investment would earn $134.90 quarterly, or $539.60 annually.

Pembina is one of Canada’s leading pipeline and midstream infrastructure firms. Over 85% of its annual income is from contracted sources. As a result, it generates cash flows that support its dividend very consistently. It has a low payout ratio, so its income stream is very safe.

The company has several opportunities to grow at a steady mid-single-digit rate in the coming years. Most notably, it is developing one of only a few approved LNG terminals on the west coast of British Columbia.

Recently, Pembina has pursued a low-single-digit dividend-growth posture. Over time, TFSA investors will enjoy a solid and steadily growing stream of passive income in the coming years.

Mullen: A transport with monthly dividends

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is another passive-income stock worth adding to a TFSA. A $10,000 investment could buy 721 shares at a price of $13.86. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share, which equates to a 6.06% yield. Owning this stock would earn $50.47 per month, or $605.64 annually, inside a TFSA.

Mullen Group is one of Canada’s largest trucking, logistics, and transportation companies. The company has used a growth by acquisition strategy to expand across Canada and the United States. A tough freight environment has impacted recent results and pulled the stock down.

Yet, this could be an opportunity for Mullen to deploy its capital into smaller transport providers. The company generates strong free cash flows. That should help support its growth and dividend strategy.

First Capital: A defensive TFSA stock

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN) is another great defensive dividend stock for your TFSA. A $10,000 investment in First Capital would buy 514 units for $19.44 per unit. It pays a $0.074 per unit monthly distribution that equates to a 4.6% yield. Your investment would earn $38.04 monthly, or $456.43 annually.

First Cap operates a defensive portfolio of grocery-anchored retail properties located in the heart of Canada’s top cities. The REIT has enjoyed constant rental rate growth for years due to its attractive properties and high-quality locations.

The company is pursuing a strategy to unlock shareholder value by optimizing its base of land and development assets, selling off non-core assets, and reducing debt. Even if the economy were to tighten, it is in a strong position going forward. It’s a great defensive stock for passive income in your TFSA.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Pembina Pipeline$52.57190$0.71$134.90Quarterly
Mullen Group$13.86721$0.07$50.47Monthly
First Capital REIT$19.44514$0.074$38.04Monthly
Prices as of September 5, 2025

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income, Look No Further Than These High-Yield Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you generate a worry-free passive income of over $117 per month.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Sugar Was Up 13% Last Month: Is It Too Late to Join the Rush?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian mid-cap investors wondering if the sugar rush is worth participating in may want to consider this stock's sweet dividend.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for BCE’s Dividend: Buy This Monthly High-Yield ETF Instead

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This infrastructure-themed ETF owns a variety of telecoms, pipelines, and utilities.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

All the Brookfield Stocks Explained for Beginning Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Confused about all the Brookfield tickers floating around? Here's a guide for making sense of this mess.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Buying Stocks Doesn’t Have to Be Hard: It’s Actually as Easy as Grabbing a Double Double

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's a simple "buy what you know" example using the parent company of Tim Hortons

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Have Doubled in the Past 5 Years

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) have more than doubled in five years, and shares are still cheap!

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Retire Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks provide the perfect opportunity for Canadian investors seeking long-term retirement growth.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has had a volatile recent past, but that's not what investors need to focus on. Today's present and…

Read more »