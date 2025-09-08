Member Login
The Canadian Stock That Could Be Your Best Inflation Hedge

The Canadian Stock That Could Be Your Best Inflation Hedge

Gold stocks can be a prime option for investors during periods of high interest and inflation, so let’s look at the best.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Inflation in Canada has slowed to 1.7%, but economic uncertainty and tariffs keep interest rates high, prompting a focus on gold investments.
  • Barrick Gold reported strong Q2 earnings, with a 124% increase in EPS and significant production growth in gold and copper.
  • Barrick offers investors future growth, a $0.15 quarterly dividend, and $268 million in share buybacks, making it a top choice amid inflation.

Canadians have had it rough the last few years, and perhaps the biggest headline continues to be the inflation rate. While we’ve certainly come down from that 4.75% we saw a while back now, it seems that cuts to our inflation rate have slowed. As of writing, annual inflation came down to 1.7% in July 2025, down from 1.9% in June. That’s the good news.

The bad news? Tariffs and ongoing economic uncertainty haven’t brought the policy interest rate back to where the Bank of Canada wants it. Instead, Canadians have seen inflation stall at 2.75% after a series of cuts in 2024. However, these figures are still a ways off from the 2% target, while still within the 1% to 3% range. So, during these times of volatility, where can Canadians make up the difference?

Go with gold

One of the best options investors around the world continue to focus on is gold. At writing, the price of gold stood at a whopping US$3,565.51 per ounce, an incredible 36% rise year-to-date. Not only is the price high, it has broken past records. And that’s peaking the interest of mining investors.

The first they’re likely to look at? Barrick (TSX:ABX). Barrick is a global mining company focusing on gold and copper with Tier One assets. The goal for the gold stock is long-term value. The company, founded in 1983, has operations around the world, from Canada and the United States to Peru and Tanzania. So let’s dig into why investors might want to consider this gold mining behemoth.

Into earnings

First, there’s earnings. Barrick reported robust earnings during its second quarter for 2025. The gold stock highlighted a significant increase in production of both gold and copper, with the former up 5% and latter up 34%. This contributed to strong cash flow, supporting its financial position.

Furthermore, the gold stock reported net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47. This marked a huge 124% increase year-over-year, with free cash flow (FCF) of $770 million, up 107%. Of course, a lot of this was due to commodity prices, but not all of it. Barrick’s projects such as Reko Diq and Lumwana also progressed well, with drilling at Fourmile potentially doubling estimates.

Looking ahead

Canadian investors can not only look forward to growth now, but even more long term. Barrick’s key operations such as the Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo showed notable production increases. Furthermore, even with recent strong performance, the market still may not have fully recognized the company’s value.

That’s especially considering that the gold stock recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, plus $268 million in share buybacks for the quarter. And with Barrick on track to grow even further in a stable and sustainable way, investors have a lot to look forward to.

Bottom line

In times of trouble, gold is a great buy. But of gold stocks, Barrick could be the best. The company stands out as a strong investment opportunity, especially for new investors. Its robust performance, project advancements, and ongoing returns make it particularly attractive. So if you’re a Canadian investor looking to create long-term income during these periods of high interest and inflation, Barrick could be your top choice.

