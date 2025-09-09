Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Power Your Portfolio

1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Power Your Portfolio

Investors seeking reliable income and growth need to consider this renewable energy company offering up monthly dividend income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Northland Power offers Canadian investors both growth potential and monthly dividend income in renewable energy.
  • Despite lower recent earnings due to offshore wind issues, NPI continues expanding and could rebound in production.
  • Investing in NPI now offers a 5.35% dividend yield, making it an attractive choice for dividend-seeking investors.

Canadian investors are always looking for some extra income. And yet most of the time, new investors tend to look to growth stocks or even meme stocks before digging into long-term options – or even better, digging into dividend options.

That’s why renewable energy offers such a strong opportunity. Canadian investors can get the growth they crave, while also achieving substantial dividend income. In fact, in the case of Northland Power (TSX:NPI), they can achieve dividend income each and every month!

About NPI

Northland Power is a renewable energy dividend stock involved in a diverse range of renewable energy options. The Canadian-based, globally active power producer, founded in 1987, began modestly but has built itself into a huge energy powerhouse.

The company currently operates in a mix of diversified energy products. This includes locations in Canada, the United States, Germany, and more. Furthermore, it has been looking to expand to even more locations in Europe, as well as Asia.

Into earnings

The dividend stock may have been introduced in 1997 to the TSX, but it has been no less exciting. This was witnessed during its most recent earnings report for the second quarter. NPI announced it completed the Oneida energy storage project ahead of schedule and under budget. Plus, its Hai Long and Baltic Power offshore wind projects also made progress.

Now granted, the company reported lower revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) compared to the same quarter last year. This was due to lower wind resources affecting offshore wind production, plus maintenance outages. The company has since revised its financial guidance for 2025.

Looking ahead

However, that could mean there’s an opportunity. After seeing a drop, production could climb back up. That could mean the $5.9 billion company could be a steal, trading at 14 times earnings and offering a dividend yield at 5.4%. Given the way that the world is heading, renewable energy is clearly the future. So investing in a dividend stock that’s been around for so long in this sector is a safe and simple way to get involved in this growth sector.

In fact, given the company’s high dividend and value, it now offers a strong opportunity for dividend seekers. If investors put $7,000 into this dividend stock right now, they could walk away with annual income of $375, or $31 each and every month! And that’s money you can use for bills, groceries, fun, or simply reinvest for the future. Cash that every investor can use, no matter what you need to use it for.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$22.41312$1.20$374.40Monthly$6,991.92

Bottom line

The main key here is not to judge a book by its cover. While earnings were down this quarter, there is more production ramping up and even more underway. With a 5.4% dividend yield, a diverse set of renewable energy options, and growth in new regions, this is a dividend stock practically every Canadian investor should consider.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Should You Buy the Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources has underperformed the TSX this year. Is a rebound on the way?

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock You’ll Want to Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock just had another banner quarter, but looks as though it might have even more growth to come.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Stock Could Keep Paying Dividends for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime target for investors, especially if you're looking far beyond the next decade.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Energy Stocks

Why This Canadian Utility Stock Could Help You Sleep at Night

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians are losing sleep over one thing above all: money. And it's only getting worse. So let's find a solution.

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’d Buy Right Now for My Kids’ RESP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for cash to support your children and their educational future, this dividend stock could be a prime…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

The 7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every 30 Days

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into what to make of Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) and its 7% monthly dividend yield in this current macro…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is perfect for those wanting to see their money rise steadily – and get a good night's…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Dividend Knight has enjoyed decades of consecutive growth and doesn't look like it's about to slow down.

Read more »