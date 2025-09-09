Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian REIT Could Be a Secret Income Machine

This Canadian REIT Could Be a Secret Income Machine

If you’re an investor seeking long-term income, then this REIT definitely belongs on your watchlist.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • SmartCentres REIT provides consistent income with a 6.84% dividend yield, strengthened by partnerships with major brands like Walmart and Dollarama.
  • Despite facing macroeconomic challenges, SmartCentres maintains strong cash flow and is effectively managing its debt for future growth.
  • SmartCentres trades at a reasonable valuation with expected growth, making it an appealing option for income-seeking investors.

Are you new to investing? Then you’re likely into it because of headlines, and that can be a bit unfortunate. But hopefully you’ve come to this article because you’re looking for something different. You’re not looking for the latest meme stock craze or even a growth stock. You want a stock that can offer up dividends quarter after quarter or even month after month. The most likely place to find these stocks is with real estate investment trusts (REITs).

REITs in Canada must pay out 90% of taxable income to their shareholders, and that usually comes in the form of dividends. That’s why these are some of the top choices for investors looking for income they can use for groceries, bills, or even to reinvest! It’s the best way to create a secret income machine, while also preparing for the future. So, let’s look at one solid option.

SmartCentres

If you’re looking for a smart investment, then it doesn’t get much smarter than SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN). SRU is a fully integrated REIT that mainly focuses on retail, but it has been expanding in the last few years to mixed-use and development properties across Canada.

Part of its appeal is its partnership with major brand names. For instance, Canadians will find that most locations of SmartCentres will include a Walmart as well as Dollarama, two chains that maintain strength no matter what the market does.

With about 195 properties at writing, $12 billion in assets, and 35.3 million square feet of leasable space, the REIT is nothing if not impressive. Furthermore, its strategic locations can serve about 90% of the Canadian population within a 10-km radius.

Into earnings

The strength of the REIT can be seen over and over again in its earnings. With a market cap of $4.61 billion, the dividend stock has been climbing back from its 52-week low of $23, and it is now near its high at $27 per share.

Times have been tough on a macro level, and this has affected earnings a bit. The trust reported a decline in quarterly revenue growth year over year by 9.5%, with earnings dropping by 15.3%. Yet the dividend stock showed it’s controlling its costs compared to income, with a profit margin at 24.31%.

While the REIT carries debt of $5.16 billion and a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 82% at writing, the company has been bringing down debt over the years. In fact, its operating cash flow stands at $386.7 million and leveraged free cash flow at $238.17 million, showing it can maintain cash flow and still service its debt.

Value and income

The other reason to consider this dividend stock? It’s valuable. The REIT trades at 20.02 times earnings, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 13.51. This shows investors expect more growth in the future, all while maintaining its dividend.

And that dividend looks great. The company offers a whopping 6.84% dividend yield. While the payout ratio is higher at 137%, that’s not unusual for a REIT like SmartCentres — especially to maintain its shareholders. Right now, investors putting $7,000 aside could bring in income of about $40 each and every month, or $489 annually!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$26.78261$1.85$483.85Monthly$6,991.58

Bottom line

SmartCentres might be a bit of a mixed bag in terms of volatility, opportunity, and risk and reward for new investors. However, that high dividend is mighty enticing, and with growth already underway, now could be the time to get in on the stock — especially since the more you own it, the more income you can collect.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Buy for a Year-end Breakout

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another cheap dividend giant that are worth buying on strength.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Facing Sticky Inflation? This Stock Offers Crucial Protection

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This low-volatile dividend growth stock provides income stability and offers crucial protection against sticky inflation.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Whole 2025 TFSA Contribution Into This 5.75 Percent Monthly Passive-Income Payer 

| Puja Tayal

A 5.75% stock pays dividend every month and even increases it, making it an attractive investment for TFSA passive income.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stock have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Attractive for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for a portfolio targeting passive income.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Could Double Your Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks aren't just great options, but stable ones, with investments in key, essential areas.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Incredible Stocks That Earn $1,600/Year!

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to earn $1,600 of tax-free passive income in 2025? Here are three quality dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income, Look No Further Than These High-Yield Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you generate a worry-free passive income of over $117 per month.

Read more »