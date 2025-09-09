Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Bank Stock Could Be the Safest Bet in a Stormy Market

Why This Bank Stock Could Be the Safest Bet in a Stormy Market

If you’re worried about the volatility of the market, then this bank stock could be the best option out there.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • RBC reported a record Q3 2025 net income of $5.4 billion, marking a 21% year-over-year increase, driven by strong business performance.
  • RBC holds a robust CET1 ratio of 13.2%, indicating a solid capital position for growth and shareholder returns.
  • RBC offers a 3.08% dividend yield, with a low payout ratio, showing balanced growth and increased dividends for investors.

When market seas get rough, there’s a calm area where many Canadians can take safe harbour. That port is in Canadian banks, and none are safer than Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). It’s not just Canada’s largest bank, but Canada’s largest stock by market capitalization. And the company looks as though it has no plans of slowing down.

So today, let’s look into why RBC looks like a strong option on the TSX today, and why it could be the safest long-term bet.

Into earnings

First, let’s look at the bank’s most recent third-quarter report for 2025. The company reported financial results that were compelling for any investor, especially new investors considering the bank stock for long-term potential.

RBC reported record net income of $5.4 billion for the third quarter. This marked a 21% increase compared to the same time last year. Furthermore, it also reported adjusted net income of $5.5 billion, with substantial growth driven by incredible performances across its business segments. And, as usual, this was especially true for its capital markets, as well as personal and commercial banking segments.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were also a strong point, increasing a whopping 21% to $3.75. Adjusted diluted EPS was even better, up 18% to $3.84. The bank stock also reported a return on equity (ROE) that went up 180 basis points, up 17.3%, showing the bank stock continues to use its capital effectively to achieve profitability.

More to come

RBC continues to prove why it’s a solid investment over and over again, and it doesn’t look as though it’s about to slow down. In fact, the bank stock held its common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 13.2%, demonstrating it holds a robust capital position. One that supports further growth, along with shareholder returns, dividends, and buybacks.

Growth looks likely, given the bank stock reported revenue that came in at $17 billion for the quarter, a seriously high increase from last year. RBC’s long-term client relationships, innovative technology investments, and continued acquisitions are all key drivers to further success.

Yet if you’re impatient, the bank stock also provides a solid dividend, currently yielding 3.1% at the time of writing. Plus, RBC recently increased the dividend thanks to its solid financial health. And with a payout ratio at just 44.8%, it’s clear the bank stock is balancing growth while also increasing dividends. In fact, if investors were to put $7,000 into the bank stock, investors could receive annual income of $209!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$200.1034$6.16$209.44Quarterly$6,803.40

Bottom line

Overall, RBC stock is a strong investment that’s only getting stronger. With a market cap of $282.4 billion at writing, it’s one of the largest financial institutions not just in Canada, but around the world. With even more growth on the horizon, a higher dividend, and a history of robust earnings, this bank stock is one every Canadian investor should consider.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stocks for Beginners

The Canadian Stock That Could Be Your Best Inflation Hedge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold stocks can be a prime option for investors during periods of high interest and inflation, so let's look at…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about growth and income in retirement, then this dividend giant belongs on your watchlist.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next Big Winners

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks offer the perfect mix of conservative, risk, and balanced approaches to investing.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Retire Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks provide the perfect opportunity for Canadian investors seeking long-term retirement growth.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has had a volatile recent past, but that's not what investors need to focus on. Today's present and…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian dividend stock is one I'd buy right away, especially considering earnings soaring higher and its inherent value.

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Dividend Stocks

How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock isn't going to surge over night, but there are plenty of reasons the stock is still heading upwards.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Stocks for Beginners

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Kept Secret on Bay Street

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock might be dirty now, but this is the exact specialty it focuses on.

Read more »