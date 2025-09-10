Dividend Investors: Buy These 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

The Canadian stock market has been on a strong bull run for most of 2025, and despite concerns about global markets, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is still solid. As of this writing, the Canadian benchmark index is up by over 30% from its 52-week low. With expectations of further rate cuts from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve, the uptick might continue across the board in the coming weeks.

In this year of recovery, Canadian bank stocks have delivered substantial returns to investors. Oil and natural gas producers have also had a good year in 2025 so far. When investing in segments of the economy that are likely to provide good returns, it is a good idea to go for industry-leading stocks. Blue-chip stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) can be excellent picks for each of these sectors, respectively. Let’s take a closer look.

Royal Bank of Canada

RY has long been a staple in many Canadian portfolios, self-directed and otherwise. The $281.31 billion market-cap Canadian financial institution is an unsurprising choice, considering that it is the largest bank in Canada by market cap. In fact, it has the largest market cap for any publicly traded company in Canada. Barring a few months when it was overtaken by Shopify, it remains the undisputed king on the TSX in this regard.

RY posted incredible numbers quarter after quarter in 2025. As of this writing, RY stock trades for $200 per share, up by over 32% from its 52-week low. Its HSBC Canada acquisition boosted its net income, and despite increasing provisions for loan losses, the bank’s capital position remained solid with a 13.2% common equity tier-one ratio. Its solid balance sheet, reliable dividends, and diversified revenue streams make it a solid long-term holding that can withstand short-term market volatility.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is another staple in many portfolios, boasting a diversified asset of oil and natural gas sources across North America, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. The $87.85 billion market-cap company has massive, high-value, and low-risk reserves. The company’s operations are efficient and effective, and its lower capital reinvestments have brought down its breakeven point and expenses significantly in recent years.

An oil and gas company benefiting from lower expenses, higher cash flows, and healthy profitability can comfortably increase its payouts. The Calgary-based company has increased payouts for the last 25 years, reflecting its long-term financial strength. As of this writing, CNQ stock trades for $42.06 per share, boasting a 5.59% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in high-quality dividend stocks can be an excellent way to set yourself up for reliable and sustainable wealth growth. You can leverage the returns from regular, quarterly dividends for more immediate returns and hold on to shares for long-term capital gains for greater total returns down the line. To this end, Royal Bank of Canada stock and Canadian Natural Resources stock can be good holdings to consider for your self-directed investment portfolio.