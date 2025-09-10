Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: Buy These 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

Dividend Investors: Buy These 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

Boasting terrific dividend-paying streaks, solid underlying businesses, and healthy growth prospects, these two TSX stocks can be excellent long-term investments.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • S&P/TSX up >30% from its 52‑week low with rate‑cut hopes ahead, so favour long‑term, dividend‑focused blue‑chip investing over market timing.
  • Two TSX picks: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY, ~$281.3B) — strong 2025 results, HSBC Canada boost and 13.2% CET1 — and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ, ~$87.9B) — lower breakevens, ~5.59% yield and 25 years of payout growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Canadian Natural Resources] >

The Canadian stock market has been on a strong bull run for most of 2025, and despite concerns about global markets, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is still solid. As of this writing, the Canadian benchmark index is up by over 30% from its 52-week low. With expectations of further rate cuts from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve, the uptick might continue across the board in the coming weeks.

In this year of recovery, Canadian bank stocks have delivered substantial returns to investors. Oil and natural gas producers have also had a good year in 2025 so far. When investing in segments of the economy that are likely to provide good returns, it is a good idea to go for industry-leading stocks. Blue-chip stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) can be excellent picks for each of these sectors, respectively. Let’s take a closer look.

Royal Bank of Canada

RY has long been a staple in many Canadian portfolios, self-directed and otherwise. The $281.31 billion market-cap Canadian financial institution is an unsurprising choice, considering that it is the largest bank in Canada by market cap. In fact, it has the largest market cap for any publicly traded company in Canada. Barring a few months when it was overtaken by Shopify, it remains the undisputed king on the TSX in this regard.

RY posted incredible numbers quarter after quarter in 2025. As of this writing, RY stock trades for $200 per share, up by over 32% from its 52-week low. Its HSBC Canada acquisition boosted its net income, and despite increasing provisions for loan losses, the bank’s capital position remained solid with a 13.2% common equity tier-one ratio. Its solid balance sheet, reliable dividends, and diversified revenue streams make it a solid long-term holding that can withstand short-term market volatility.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is another staple in many portfolios, boasting a diversified asset of oil and natural gas sources across North America, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. The $87.85 billion market-cap company has massive, high-value, and low-risk reserves. The company’s operations are efficient and effective, and its lower capital reinvestments have brought down its breakeven point and expenses significantly in recent years.

An oil and gas company benefiting from lower expenses, higher cash flows, and healthy profitability can comfortably increase its payouts. The Calgary-based company has increased payouts for the last 25 years, reflecting its long-term financial strength. As of this writing, CNQ stock trades for $42.06 per share, boasting a 5.59% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in high-quality dividend stocks can be an excellent way to set yourself up for reliable and sustainable wealth growth. You can leverage the returns from regular, quarterly dividends for more immediate returns and hold on to shares for long-term capital gains for greater total returns down the line. To this end, Royal Bank of Canada stock and Canadian Natural Resources stock can be good holdings to consider for your self-directed investment portfolio.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Pay Passive Income Long After You Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can help you retire, sure. But it can also pay out investors for years to come even…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians can certainly double up OAS payments, even from dividends alone. Let's look at one strong option.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Best-Kept Secret on Bay Street

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor looking for long-term income, then consider this secret dividend stock that Bay Street loves.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Dividend Stock Perfect for Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian company has a resilient business model and a growing earnings base to consistently pay and even increase its…

Read more »

Hiker with backpack hiking on the top of a mountain
Dividend Stocks

2 Under-Followed Dividend Stocks With Dependable Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want dividend stocks with dependable income? Here are two great options you probably haven't heard of before.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Deliver Income and Potential Capital Gains

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks not only reward shareholders with reliable dividends but also offer the potential for capital appreciation.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Why This Undervalued Industrial Stock Could Soar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This industrial stock might not seem like the best option after years of volatility, but it's making a secure and…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Up 17.5% in August Alone, goeasy Is Catching Back Up With Investors 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the financial trends impacting goeasy as it rebounds with a 17.5% stock increase amid rising loan activity.

Read more »