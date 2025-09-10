Member Login
Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

Canadians can certainly double up OAS payments, even from dividends alone. Let’s look at one strong option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Key Points

  • Canadians can grow wealth tax-free using a TFSA with dividend stocks, aiding in doubling OAS payments.
  • CIBC is a strong choice for dividends with a 3.9% yield, low payout ratio, and solid growth history.
  • By investing in CIBC, retirees can create additional income to double their OAS payments efficiently.

We’re pretty lucky here in Canada, especially when it comes to investing. Canadians are given so many opportunities, including the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP). These are tax shelters that allow you to not just store cash but grow it.

What’s more, we also have access to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS). The latter can be a great way to increase income, certainly. However, it’s not going to exactly pay every single bill, especially with a max of $8,600 per year.

So, how can we increase this further? Let’s look at some options on how to invest to potentially double your OAS payments.

Digging in

First, let’s look at what it would take to double those payments. Right now, investors maxing out would create about $718 per month in OAS payments. To create that income, this would mean you would need to find a dividend stock.

Why dividend stock? These are companies that won’t just see growth, but also provide income for investors. This can be a saviour in times of trouble, and allow you to double those payments from dividend income alone, even while shares aren’t doing so hot.

Then, hold that cash in your TFSA. That means there’s no risk of OAS clawbacks, and you can lock up every dollar of dividend income to keep it in your pocket. To build that portfolio, you’ll therefore need a safe and reliable dividend stock with a strong history of growth. And I have the perfect one.

Consider CIBC

If you’re looking to double your OAS payment, then consider dividend stock Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). This bank is a strong company that provides a blend of income, growth, and strategic strength.

Let’s look at its earnings to see this. The dividend stock recently reported a stellar third quarter in 2025, with adjusted net income rising to $2.1 billion, helped by an 87% surge in capital markets. Furthermore, its provisions for credit losses remained lower than expected, showing that the company is managing risk while being able to produce growth.

And, of course, there’s the dividend yield. As of writing, the dividend stock boasts a 3.9% dividend yield. Meanwhile, the payout ratio is at 46%, showing it has room to grow, never mind keep the cash flowing in. And with a solid track record of increasing dividends, this is certainly a strong way to create that OAS cash.

Now, let’s look at how to create that income. First, let’s say you want to create that $8,600 per year in dividends alone. That would mean buying 2,216 shares in CIBC stock at writing. This would cost about $242,000. It’s not cheap, but you could thereby double your income immediately!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CM$109.162,216$3.88$8,600Quarterly$241,904

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a strong way to create long-term income from OAS payments, CIBC stock should be on your radar. This bank stock offers a compelling combination of income, value, and strategy that could provide any retiree with a solid outlook. So, consider adding this top dividend stock to your watchlist today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

