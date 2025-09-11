The REIT That Could Turn $10,000 Into Lifetime Income

This dividend stock could be one of the best ways to create income for a lifetime, retiree or not!

Real estate investment trusts (REIT) are some of the best places to seek out income, especially if you’re a retiree looking for lifetime income that you won’t have to mess with again and again. After all, retirement should be about relaxing, not stressing about portfolios and meeting with advisors on a constant basis.

Again, that’s where REITs can shine, but not all are created equal. That’s why today we’re going to look at Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN). Not only is this dividend stock anchored by one of the largest retail companies in Canada, it continues to expand at a clip that provides lifetime income to any investor. Retiree or otherwise.

About CHP

CHP is a classic example of how a steady, necessity-anchored landlord can turn $10,000 into lifetime income. The income portfolio alone is strong and dependable. With a yield at around 5% at writing, that means a $10,000 investment would bring in about $500 per year in dividends. What’s more, those dividends are dished out monthly, allowing you to use the cash or reinvest it again and again.

That income is backed by grocery-anchored retail and industrial properties. These properties are leased mainly by Loblaw Companies, as well as other necessity-based tenants. These are businesses that Canadians need, no matter what’s going on in the economy. And with occupancy at nearly 98%, rent cheques are both consistent and reliable.

Showing strength

So yes, this is an essential dividend stock. What’s even better, however, is there’s more on the way. Operations are stable and expanding, with funds from operations (FFO) per unit growing 3.9% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025. Plus, same-asset net operating income (NOI) rose as well, led by retail and mixed-use properties. Lease renewals reinforced this, with Loblaws renewing 39 of 41 leases at higher rents!

Management is also getting into the recycling business. No, not street recycling, recycling the portfolio to strengthen the mix. CHP recently acquired further properties, including a Loblaw distribution centre with a long leaseback, plus multiple industrial storage assets, all while lower-yielding retail and industrial sites were sold to bring in more cash.

Considerations

Now there’s good news and bad news here. CHP has shown its balance sheet is leveraged, but manageable with debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 7.2 times. That’s within management’s target, with liquidity solid at $1.3 billion of credit available.

Yet risks do exist. Rising interest costs could squeeze adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Plus, concentration on Loblaw means tenant health matters. Investors therefore need to focus on FFO and AFFO to see the true picture of where this dividend stock is headed.

Bottom line

CHP isn’t going to surge overnight, but that’s the point. This is a dividend stock designed to deliver again and again with steady, necessity-backed income year after year. If you choose to reinvest that income, you can compound your $10,000 into more shares, and more income. That $500 can turn into far more lifetime income than you could ever have imagined!

So while dependable cash flow from Old Age Security (OAS) and Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is great, a stock like CHP can fuel it further. This REIT therefore has the tools to turn even a modest $10,000 into a foundation for lifetime income.