Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Stock Could Be the Future of Global Payments

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Future of Global Payments

MOGO stock does look more speculative, but could be a huge opportunity for patient investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Mogo seeks approval to offer stocks and crypto in one app, exploring stablecoin payments, with WonderFi exposure and a $50 million Bitcoin allocation.
  • Recent results show rising revenue and record AUM with positive adjusted EBITDA, but operating margins are negative and profits came largely from investment revaluations.
  • This is a speculative, high-beta stock with regulatory uncertainty; valuation looks low, but consider watching until debt declines and sustainable profitability improves.

Canadian investors may often forget about an essential sector amongst the finance industry. Sure, we have banks and insurance and the like, yet payments is a huge opportunity – one that remains under the radar after initial excitement wears off. That’s why today, we’re going to look at MOGO (TSX:MOGO), a payments stock that could be the future of global payments. Let’s look into why.

A different payments platform

There’s one thing that investors can look at that differentiates MOGO from the rest, and that’s crypto. MOGO stock continues to seek regulatory approval to become one of only two regulated Canadian platforms offering both equities and crypto trading in one app. This would give it a rare foothold in a heavily regulated space. It would join companies like Robinhood that have successfully leveraged growth.

Right now, MOGO stock continues to explore stablecoin rails for cross-border flows. This could lower friction and costs in international transactions. Furthermore, if executed well, MOGO stock could be a bridge between traditional payments and decentralized finance. For now, the board approved the allocation of up to $50 million in Bitcoin. While risky, it’s also branding, integrating Bitcoin into its capital base.

Then there’s its WonderFi deal. This gave MOGO stock a one-time boost, sure. Yet more importantly, it validates the consolidation of crypto and equities platforms. Now, MOGO can monetize its WonderFi stake. And management clearly believes in that future, with 7% of shares repurchased since 2022 through buybacks.

Is value there?

That’s the big question. To find out whether MOGO stock offers value to the everyday investor, we need to look at recent earnings. The second quarter was strong, with wealth revenue up 48% year-over-year and payments revenue up 23%. Assets under management (AUM) hit a record $462 million, up 18%.

This was while also expanding its gross margin by 72%. Furthermore, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit $1.9 million with a profit margin of 11.4%. Now the stock has $50.8 million in cash/securities/investments, with a reasonable $83 million in debt. While a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 102% is higher for a company chasing profitability, it shows how focused the stock is on growth.

Meanwhile, value is strong. The stock trades at 0.77 times book value, 0.9 times sales, and 16.6 times earnings. Investors interested in this stock will need to continue watching earnings, especially as net income of $13.5 million came mainly from investment revaluations, not operations. In fact, its operating margin is still negative. What’s more, crypto approval isn’t guaranteed. With a beta over 4, shares can swing wildly. So it might merely be a stock to watch at this point.

Bottom line

MOGO stock isn’t the company that’s going to help you sleep at night. Yet it could be the one you tell your friends about. The key will be to buy at the right time. While it could be the future of global payments, that future hasn’t been realized quite yet. It’s now a speculative growth play at the intersection of fintech and crypto. The potential upside is significant, but the risks are real. Therefore, investors will want to keep this stock on their watchlist. At least until debt goes down, and profit comes up.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

Toast vs Lightspeed: Which Fintech Stock Is a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Toast and Lightspeed are two fintech stocks trading at attractive multiples in September 2025. Which is a better buy today?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy?

| Kay Ng

Constellation Software stock is a proven wealth creator for long-term investors, and it trades at a discount now.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian growth stocks such as Kraken should help you generate market-beating returns in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry stock has pretty much been dead money but the tide is turning as its QNX division is ramping up.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

This Overlooked Stock Could be Your Family’s Ticket to Generational Wealth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health continues to post massive growth rates and blow past expectations. Here's why the stock can be a game…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

What a Comeback for Shopify! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With its robust business fundamentals, improving profitability, and stronger growth outlook, I anticipate Shopify’s upward momentum to persist.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks can be volatile investments, but this one is essential. Let's get into why.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000 

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the steps to achieving a remarkable return on stock investments. Turning $30,000 into $300,000 is within reach.

Read more »