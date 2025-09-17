Member Login
Home » Investing » 7% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

7% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

When it comes to creating dividend income that lasts, this REIT can be your best bet yet.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Auto Properties REIT pays a high ~7.1% yield monthly and recently raised its distribution, offering attractive income versus most Canadian REITs.
  • The payout looks covered with about 81% AFFO, long-term triple-net leases with annual bumps, and new acquisitions supporting steady cash flow growth.
  • Key risks include short average debt maturities and auto-cycle exposure, but most debt is fixed and the distribution appears sustainable today.

When it comes to creating extra income, dividend stocks and, in particular, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are some of the best options out there. After all, these companies must pay out 90% of taxable income to shareholders. But when you dig deeper, you need a REIT that lasts. That is why today we’re looking at Auto Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN).

Steady income

First, let’s look at why it’s a steady income machine. APR recently increased its distribution, now at $0.82 each year! This comes to a yield of around 7.1% from its current share price of about $11.50 at writing. That’s far higher than most Canadian REITs, and it’s paid out monthly. Right now, a $7,000 investment could bring in an annual income of $497 or about $41.50 each month! That’s not bad for an auto property REIT.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
APR.UN$11.53607$0.82$497Monthly$6,999

Furthermore, that payout is well covered. During the second quarter, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) hit a ratio of 80.7%. This is a solid margin of safety for the REIT, especially with that distribution increase. And with many leases linked to fixed annual increases, organic growth is baked in. Add in more acquisitions, and the AFFO per unit should keep rising!

Fundamentally supported

Yet even more growth could be on the way, especially when it comes to that supported dividend. The dividend stock holds 80 properties across Canada and the United States at writing. Most of these are long-term, triple-net dealership and auto service leases. Dealers sign on to very long contracts and shoulder most of the operating costs. This can reduce landlord risk.

Furthermore, its acquisitions provide even more cash flow. It recently acquired $70.5 million in properties in Quebec and $16.8 million in Florida. This leaves more room to raise distributions over time, without straining the payout. Add in moderate debt, with 91% fixed at 4.36% on an average four-year term, and there’s a major cushion for this stock.

What to watch

Of course, no stock is perfect, APR included. The average debt maturity for the dividend stock is 2.4 years, which is on the low side. If rates remain elevated, then interest expenses could eat into AFFO. That’s the biggest risk for its distribution. Plus, the auto sector exposure can be riskier, exposed to tariffs and cyclical in nature.

That being said, right now is certainly a bright spot. The yield is well covered, cash flow is growing, and new acquisitions add even more reason to buy. The distribution, therefore, looks sustainable at this stage and sets it up for more future raises.

Bottom line

There’s no such thing as a risk-free dividend stock, and APR is included in that category. However, with coverage improving and debt largely fixed, the yield looks safer than many peers with similar payouts. So, if your monthly income priority is a safe and stable high dividend yield, APR certainly fits the bill.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into Income That Just Keeps Coming

| Sneha Nahata

These large-cap companies generate steady revenue and earnings, which gives them the ability to sustain dividend payments.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

1 Soaring TSX Stock to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

NEO is a TSX stock that has more than doubled over the last 12 months. Here's why it can continue…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can expect sustained income from a $7,000 investment in two dead-easy stocks.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $25,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

These Canadian dividend stocks can be excellent picks for new investors who want to start earning passive income through stock…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

This 5.3% Yield Looks Built to Last: Here’s Why I’m Buying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 5.3% yield isn't the highest, but with this dividend stock, it's safe!

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

TSX at Record Highs — But These 2 Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

| Jitendra Parashar

Even in a red-hot market, these undervalued TSX stocks could deliver strong gains from here.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need for Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want lifelong income? This is the best place to start.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From the Latest Bank of Canada Rate Cut

| Andrew Walker

Lower interest expenses will free up cash to reduce debt and support dividends.

Read more »