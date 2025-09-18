3 Canadian Stocks So Secure I’d Put My Mom’s Money in Them

These three Canadian stocks have underlying businesses that are built to last. They are so secure that I’d put my mom’s money in them… ideally at better margins of safety, though.

When you’re investing your mom’s money, there’s no room for risky bets or flashy trends. You want dependable, proven companies — the kind that not only survive market downturns but come out stronger on the other side. Fortunately, Canada has a few gems that fit the bill perfectly.

Legendary investors like Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett have long preached the importance of sticking with what you know. Lynch encouraged investors to use everyday experiences to spot good businesses, while Buffett emphasizes investing within your “circle of competence” — industries and companies you truly understand.

This straightforward thinking makes making this list easy. These are three Canadian companies my mom has personally done business with — and if they’re good enough for her, they’re likely good enough for most long-term investors.

Royal Bank of Canada: A financial fortress

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) isn’t just Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization — it’s a financial juggernaut with a rock-solid balance sheet and diversified operations. Beyond personal banking, RBC boasts strong divisions in commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

If anything, RBC’s acquisition of HSBC Canada in March 2024 only strengthened Royal Bank’s leading position in Canada by expanding its footprint and client base. Since the close of the transaction, RBC shares have surged an impressive 52%, as of writing.

Looking beyond short-term gains, RBC has consistently outperformed the broader Canadian market over the past decade. It has delivered annualized returns of 14.9%, versus the market’s 11.2%. Add in a safe dividend and you’ve got a stock that offers both growth and income — the ideal combo for conservative investors. At a share price of $201.52 at writing, it yields just over 3%.

Fortis: Steady as they come

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the definition of stability. It’s a regulated utility company that delivers and distributes electricity and natural gas across North America. If you’ve ever paid a natural gas bill in parts of Canada, chances are it was Fortis behind it.

While not a market-beater, Fortis has proven itself as a defensive powerhouse. Over the past 10 years, it has returned just over 10% annually — modest, but remarkably consistent. It also comes with a 51-year dividend-growth history and a current yield of 3.6%, based on a share price of $67.52.

Year to date, the stock has quietly gained about 16%, reflecting growing investor appreciation for dependable, income-generating names. For long-term investors — and protective children investing for their moms — Fortis checks all the right boxes.

Loblaw: Grocery giant with growth

Groceries are about as essential as it gets — and Loblaw (TSX:L) dominates the space in Canada. Whether it’s No Frills, Loblaw, Real Canadian Superstore, or Shoppers Drug Mart, the company’s banners are part of everyday life for millions of Canadians.

After a period of sideways movement through 2022 and 2023, Loblaw stock broke out in 2024, climbing an impressive 73% since then. At $54.27 per share at writing, the dividend yield is modest at 1.0%, but the business stability and brand strength are undeniable.

Loblaw isn’t flashy — but that’s exactly why it belongs in a mom-approved portfolio.

Investor takeaway: Buy slowly, hold forever

While all three stocks — RBC, Fortis, and Loblaw — are currently considered fairly valued by analysts, markets are near all-time highs. I’d recommend buying partial positions now and adding more on dips at times that offer better margins of safety.

These aren’t just stocks I’d trust with my own money — they’re solid enough that I’d stake my mom’s future on them.