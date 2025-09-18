3 TSX Stocks Under $20 That Are Screaming Buys

These TSX stocks have solid growth prospects are currently trading under $20, making them screaming buys for long-term investors.

Investing in TSX stocks doesn’t require a hefty amount. Even with a modest budget, investors can start building wealth by targeting quality Canadian stocks. Notably, shares of several fundamentally strong companies with solid growth prospects are currently trading at attractive prices, under $20, making them screaming buys.

With this backdrop, here are three under-$20 Canadian stocks to buy right now.

CES Energy Solutions stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is an attractive stock trading under $20. The company provides advanced consumable chemical solutions for oil fields. Its vertically integrated chemicals business, presence across all major U.S. basins, and a counter-cyclical balance sheet enable CES to consistently generate healthy cash flows across all market conditions, providing stability and operational strength.

The company is well placed to benefit from the uptick in drilling activity across North America. As extraction methods grow increasingly complex, demand for CES’s specialized chemical solutions is expected to rise, driven by the need for technologies that enhance efficiency and maximize production. Its capital-light, asset-efficient business allows the company to maintain strong free cash flow, giving it the flexibility to reinvest in growth while also rewarding shareholders.

Although CES shares have fallen more than 11% this year amid geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns, this dip presents a compelling entry point. With its solid positioning in the oilfield space, growing service intensity, and strong demand prospects, CES appears well-placed to rebound and deliver solid returns.

5N Plus stock

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is another low-priced stock that could generate stellar returns. This year, the stock has surged about 99% and delivered a staggering 739% gain over the past three years. Despite the rally, the stock has room for growth.

The company is well-positioned for future growth, as its high-performance materials and specialty semiconductors have applications in many high-growth industries. 5N Plus is expanding rapidly in high-growth markets, from space exploration and renewable energy to advanced medical imaging and security applications. The growing demand for its products and a steadily growing backlog of orders will translate into robust financial performance and boost its share price.

The company is expanding production capacity and pursuing strategic acquisitions to accelerate growth. Moreover, its positioning as a leading supplier of ultra-high-purity semiconductor materials provides a competitive edge and positions it well to capitalize on demand.

In short, 5N Plus’s growing manufacturing capabilities, focus on high-margin products, and solid demand position it well to deliver significant returns.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure stock

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is another attractive stock trading under $20. Over the past three years, the stock has risen by over 222%, and is likely to benefit from growing demand for its waste management services and energy infrastructure.

The company’s comprehensive waste management services include processing, recycling, and disposal solutions, and these assets are difficult to replace and replicate, adding a competitive advantage. Further, about 80% of its volumes come from production-related, recurring waste streams, providing reliable cash flow even amid uncertain economic conditions.

Amid headwinds from softer demand and U.S. tariffs, SECURE has adapted and is targeting tariff-free markets and holding ferrous inventory. It is also focusing on optimizing costs to navigate headwinds effectively. Meanwhile, its strong balance sheet, flexible commercial strategies, and robust supplier relationships further strengthen its resilience.

Looking ahead, the favourable industry demand trends, its high-barrier infrastructure, and defensive cash flow support SECURE’s future growth. The rising oil and gas production and stricter environmental regulations are expected to increase demand for the company’s specialized waste disposal services. Overall, SECURE is also poised to deliver consistent volume growth and robust earnings, which will support its share price.