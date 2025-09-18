Dividend Strategy: How Many Canadian Natural Shares Equal $2,000 in Yearly Income

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the most reliable dividend payers. CNQ has uninterruptedly raised its dividend for 25 years.

Dividend stocks can transform your portfolio into a steady source of income, while also offering the potential for long-term growth. Notably, investing in Canadian stocks that have consistently paid and raised their dividends, have resilient business models, and generate steady earnings could be a solid strategy as these companies are most likely to maintain their payouts and increase them over time.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of those high-quality dividend stocks that tick all the right boxes. It fits the dividend strategy aimed at generating durable passive income. With its strong fundamentals and proven track record of dividend payments, the oil and gas producer appears well-positioned to continue raising dividends in the years ahead, making it a compelling choice for those looking to grow and protect their income stream.

The dividend track record that keeps CNQ apart

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the most reliable dividend payers. Unlike many of its peers that have been forced to pause or trim payouts during downturns, it has maintained and increased its dividend. Its strong dividend payments are supported by high-quality assets and a diverse production mix, which together generate strong cash flows across different stages of the commodity cycle.

CNQ has uninterruptedly raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Its dividend has risen at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% over that period. So far this year, Canadian Natural has distributed approximately $4.6 billion to its investors. Of that, $3.6 billion came in the form of dividends, while $1 billion was allocated to share repurchases.

Canadian Natural has a well-balanced and diverse portfolio of assets. While the majority of its operations are anchored in Canada, Canadian Natural also benefits from international exposure through assets in the UK portion of the North Sea and offshore Africa. Its production is balanced across multiple crude oil types, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This mix provides the flexibility to allocate capital where returns are strongest, ultimately maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Canadian Natural Resources pays a quarterly dividend of $0.588 per share, translating into an attractive yield of 5.2%. While its stock has pulled back from the 52-week high, CNQ has grown at a CAGR of approximately 37% in the last five years, delivering an overall capital gain of more than 379%.

Here’s how many CNQ shares equal $2,000 in yearly income

Canadian Natural Resources could continue delivering higher dividends to its shareholders. CNQ will continue to benefit from its long-life, low-decline production assets. Moreover, its low replacement costs and operational efficiency will help maintain profitability and support its dividend payments.

The Canadian energy giant will also benefit from its portfolio of low-risk, conventional projects that are quick to execute and require minimal capital. These projects can generate strong returns when market conditions are favourable, and they add an extra layer of flexibility to CNQ’s growth strategy.

Moreover, Canadian Natural also holds a massive undeveloped land base, giving it years of repeatable drilling opportunities and positioning it well to keep creating value for its shareholders.

At the current dividend rate, holding 851 shares of Canadian Natural translates to approximately $500 in quarterly payouts, or roughly $2,000 per year.