Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Strategy: How Many Canadian Natural Shares Equal $2,000 in Yearly Income

Dividend Strategy: How Many Canadian Natural Shares Equal $2,000 in Yearly Income

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the most reliable dividend payers. CNQ has uninterruptedly raised its dividend for 25 years.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian Natural Resources has uninterruptedly raised its dividend for 25 years in a row.
  • Its diverse asset and production base drives strong cash flow and enable the company to consistently increase its dividend through commodity cycles.
  • With a 5.2% yield and reliable payouts, Canadian Natural is a compelling choice for long-term passive income seekers.

Dividend stocks can transform your portfolio into a steady source of income, while also offering the potential for long-term growth. Notably, investing in Canadian stocks that have consistently paid and raised their dividends, have resilient business models, and generate steady earnings could be a solid strategy as these companies are most likely to maintain their payouts and increase them over time.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of those high-quality dividend stocks that tick all the right boxes. It fits the dividend strategy aimed at generating durable passive income. With its strong fundamentals and proven track record of dividend payments, the oil and gas producer appears well-positioned to continue raising dividends in the years ahead, making it a compelling choice for those looking to grow and protect their income stream.

The dividend track record that keeps CNQ apart

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the most reliable dividend payers. Unlike many of its peers that have been forced to pause or trim payouts during downturns, it has maintained and increased its dividend. Its strong dividend payments are supported by high-quality assets and a diverse production mix, which together generate strong cash flows across different stages of the commodity cycle.

CNQ has uninterruptedly raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Its dividend has risen at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% over that period. So far this year, Canadian Natural has distributed approximately $4.6 billion to its investors. Of that, $3.6 billion came in the form of dividends, while $1 billion was allocated to share repurchases.

Canadian Natural has a well-balanced and diverse portfolio of assets. While the majority of its operations are anchored in Canada, Canadian Natural also benefits from international exposure through assets in the UK portion of the North Sea and offshore Africa. Its production is balanced across multiple crude oil types, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This mix provides the flexibility to allocate capital where returns are strongest, ultimately maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Canadian Natural Resources pays a quarterly dividend of $0.588 per share, translating into an attractive yield of 5.2%. While its stock has pulled back from the 52-week high, CNQ has grown at a CAGR of approximately 37% in the last five years, delivering an overall capital gain of more than 379%.

Here’s how many CNQ shares equal $2,000 in yearly income  

Canadian Natural Resources could continue delivering higher dividends to its shareholders. CNQ will continue to benefit from its long-life, low-decline production assets. Moreover, its low replacement costs and operational efficiency will help maintain profitability and support its dividend payments. 

The Canadian energy giant will also benefit from its portfolio of low-risk, conventional projects that are quick to execute and require minimal capital. These projects can generate strong returns when market conditions are favourable, and they add an extra layer of flexibility to CNQ’s growth strategy.

Moreover, Canadian Natural also holds a massive undeveloped land base, giving it years of repeatable drilling opportunities and positioning it well to keep creating value for its shareholders.  

At the current dividend rate, holding 851 shares of Canadian Natural translates to approximately $500 in quarterly payouts, or roughly $2,000 per year.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Canadian Natural Resources$45.14851$0.588$500.39Quarterly
Price as of 09/17/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates: Why Stocks Still Beat Real Estate

| Andrew Button

If you want to ride the wave of lower interest rates on the stock market, here is one option.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

GICs at 5%? I Still Prefer These 3 Rock‑Solid Dividend Growers

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GICs have been mighty tempting in the last few years, but these stocks now look even better.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

This Telecom Stock Is Hitting New Highs, and It’s Still a Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) stock looks way too cheap, even after winning analyst praise at new highs.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy growth prospects, these two REITs can deliver reliable passive income for their investors.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly income can be the difference between stress and peace of mind, so let's look at a stock to help…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $250 in Monthly Income With a $43,440 TFSA Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want monthly income that lasts? This dividend stock continues to be a top long-term option.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Outpace Inflation

| Robin Brown

High yields can hide risk. Choose modest, growing dividend stocks. Here’s why AltaGas and National Bank could beat inflation in…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

7% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to creating dividend income that lasts, this REIT can be your best bet yet.

Read more »