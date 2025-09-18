Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Monthly income can be the difference between stress and peace of mind, so let’s look at a stock to help achieve it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • DIR pays a monthly dividend with a roughly 5.6% annual yield.
  • FFO covers payouts (payout ~68.7%), with NOI and FFO rising and rent renewals averaging 20%+.
  • Solid balance sheet of 38% net debt, $900M liquidity, 84% unencumbered assets and trades at about 0.77x book.

Dividend stocks can be a dream come true. They offer investors a chance to get in on the action without worrying about the ups and downs of the market. As long as you choose the right dividend stock, you can look forward to years and even decades of passive income.

Yet what if you went a step further and picked up a dividend stock paying out monthly? Here, you’re likely to turn to real estate investment trusts (REIT). And if you want safety, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) belongs on your hit list.

Why DIR

First, let’s get right into that dividend yield. Currently, DIR offers a $0.70 annual dividend, coming to about $0.058 each month and a yield of 5.6% at writing. When it comes to coverage of that dividend, DIR looks solid. During the second quarter of 2025, its funds from operations (FFO) were just 68.7%. That’s a comfortable cushion for the dividend, and well below the 90% levels that signal risk.

The second quarter saw further cash flow drivers. This included net operating income (NOI) rising by 5%, and FFO per unit increasing by 4%. Rent spreads on renewals average over 20%, with Ontario and Quebec seeing double-digit gains. This performance demonstrated strength for sustaining and even growing the dividend payout.

Staying strong

The dividend is covered, but there also has to be signs of strength from the balance sheet to demonstrate lower risk from this investment. In this case, again, we’re looking solid. DIR held committed occupancy of 96%, with in-place occupancy at 94.1%. Net debt over total assets also held at 38%, which was moderate. Furthermore, 84% of DIR’s assets remain unencumbered, giving it flexibility for whatever comes its way.

The dividend stock also managed to hold $900 million in pro forma liquidity. Currently, over 70% of 2025 maturities have already been addressed and recent bond issuances were lowered. All considered, the dividend stock has a healthy cushion while being able to grow further.

Looking ahead

Speaking of growth, the dividend stock still looks valuable given its outlook. It currently trades at just 0.8 times book value, suggesting investors are getting assets at a steal. And if sentiment improves, that share price upside could add even more to this income story, especially given future growth.

That growth includes recent deals in the north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), plus the Netherlands. These offer attractive yields of between 6% and 10%. Plus, its solar repowering projects are now generating over 20% returns on cost, adding to NOI. With such a diverse portfolio, there is now inflation protection as well as growth.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for income, DIR is a safe and stable dividend stock trading at a discount. In fact, an investment right now of $7,000 would bring in an annual income of $393.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$12.44562$0.70$393Monthly$6,993

This monthly dividend stock has a lot of potential. Whether it’s the income, growth, or stability, it’s all comfortably covered. Overall, it’s a high quality, discounted industrial REIT that can deliver steady monthly income for years, if not decades.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates: Why Stocks Still Beat Real Estate

| Andrew Button

If you want to ride the wave of lower interest rates on the stock market, here is one option.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

GICs at 5%? I Still Prefer These 3 Rock‑Solid Dividend Growers

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GICs have been mighty tempting in the last few years, but these stocks now look even better.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Strategy: How Many Canadian Natural Shares Equal $2,000 in Yearly Income

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the most reliable dividend payers. CNQ has uninterruptedly raised its dividend for 25 years.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

This Telecom Stock Is Hitting New Highs, and It’s Still a Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) stock looks way too cheap, even after winning analyst praise at new highs.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy growth prospects, these two REITs can deliver reliable passive income for their investors.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $250 in Monthly Income With a $43,440 TFSA Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want monthly income that lasts? This dividend stock continues to be a top long-term option.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Outpace Inflation

| Robin Brown

High yields can hide risk. Choose modest, growing dividend stocks. Here’s why AltaGas and National Bank could beat inflation in…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

7% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to creating dividend income that lasts, this REIT can be your best bet yet.

Read more »