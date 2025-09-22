Member Login
Home » Investing » What’s Going on With Bombardier Stock?

What’s Going on With Bombardier Stock?

Bombardier is a TSX stock that is up close to 2,000% in the last five years. Is it still a good buy right now?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With a 1,740% increase in stock value over five years, Bombardier has shown strong growth, driven by a robust order backlog and diversification beyond aircraft manufacturing.
  • In Q2 2025, Bombardier reported $2 billion in revenue and strengthened its defense business, showcasing resilience amid supply chain challenges, with significant aircraft and service orders contributing to a substantial market presence.
  • Analysts project revenue and earnings growth for Bombardier through 2029, with the TSX stock potentially gaining over 65% in the next four years, supported by a reasonable valuation and strong operational execution.

Valued at a market cap of almost $18 billion, Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock is up a staggering 1,740% in the last five years. It means a $500 investment in the TSX stock five years back would be worth more than $9,000 today.

Bombardier designs, manufactures, and sells business aircraft and related structural components worldwide. It also offers various services, including parts, service centres, smart services, training, and technical publications. The company serves multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals.

As past returns don’t matter much to current and future investors, let’s see if Bombardier stock is still a good buy right now.

The bull case for Bombardier stock

Bombardier’s second-quarter (Q2) 2025 results showcase a business aviation manufacturer firing on multiple cylinders, as a landmark 50-aircraft fleet order highlights its strong market position. The confidential customer order, scheduled for delivery starting in 2027, contributed to a robust 2.3 times unit book-to-bill ratio and pushed Bombardier’s backlog past US$16 billion for the first time.

Bombardier reported revenue of US$2 billion in Q2, despite supply chain headwinds. While aircraft deliveries of 36 units were three fewer than the prior year, this was entirely by design as Bombardier front-loads medium aircraft deliveries in the first half to accommodate a Global-heavy delivery schedule in the second half. It delivered 59 aircraft in the first six months, matching 2024 levels and staying on track for full-year guidance.

The Services business continues to perform well, generating nearly US$600 million in sales, representing a 16% year-over-year increase. This segment accounts for 29% of total sales, which showcases diversification beyond aircraft manufacturing.

Strong fleet utilization rates and low availability of pre-owned Challenger and Global aircraft underscore healthy market fundamentals supporting continued aftermarket growth.

Bombardier’s defence business gained momentum with a notable order for the Global 6500 from Sweden’s SAP and a memorandum of understanding with Leonardo for maritime patrol missions. CEO Eric Martel emphasized defence as a key growth avenue, supported by expanding international partnerships and increased industry presence.

Financial health continues to improve with the successful refinancing of US$500 million in senior notes, extending maturities to 2033 while reducing average debt costs. Both S&P and Moody’s upgraded their credit assessments, which indicates confidence in the company’s deleveraging trajectory and operational execution.

Bombardier maintained its 2025 guidance while positioning for a strong second half. Management expects to deliver over 91 aircraft in the final six months, generating more than US$1 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

The Global 8000’s first delivery in Q4 will command a US$3 million premium over the Global 7500, providing additional margin expansion.

Is the TSX stock still undervalued?

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast revenue to rise from US$8.67 billion in 2024 to US$11 billion in 2029. During this period, adjusted earnings per share are expected to increase from US$5.16 to US$12.14.

Today, Bombardier stock trades at 18.6 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, given its growth estimates. If it maintains a similar multiple, it could gain over 65% within the next four years. Despite its monstrous rally, Bombardier stock is well-positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2025 and beyond.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX capped its best day in six weeks with another record close, and strong precious metals could keep the…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

1 Perfect Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a payout reset, bold asset moves, and a quiet push into AI and fibre, is BCE the under-the-radar dividend-and-growth…

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now With $500

| Aditya Raghunath

Trican Well is a TSX stock that has risen more than 400% in the last five years and still offers…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $25,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to make your TFSA into a cash machine? Here's how you could earn $1,315 of tax-free…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $7,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you ready to build a cash-pumping machine from your TFSA? Here's a trio to start with today that promises…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

The Safe Dividend Stock That Could Let You Retire Stress-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive income, then look for dividend stocks like this safe stock.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies is just one of two Canadian stocks to invest your $500 in for the potential for very…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Investing

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Sneha Nahata

Shares of these fundamentally solid Canadian companies have dipped, providing a buying opportunity for investors with long-term view.

Read more »