Home » Investing » 5 Smart Stocks to Buy for the Rush on Gold and Silver

5 Smart Stocks to Buy for the Rush on Gold and Silver

With gold at $3,784 and silver at $44.50, consider these Canadian miners offering income and growth instead of buying bullion.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gold and silver are surging, gold up 42% and silver  51% year-to-date making miners attractive for metal exposure.
  • Income-focused miners like Pan American and Lundin offer growing dividends and strong cash flow for yield-seeking investors.
  • Growth-oriented names Eldorado, SSRM, Kinross prioritize expansion and acquisitions, delivering long-term upside even if they skip dividends.

Gold and silver prices continue to skyrocket, with the price of gold now hitting USD$3,784 per ounce as of writing and the price of silver spiking to USD$44.50. Indeed, gold has climbed 42% year-to-date, with silver even higher at about 51%.

So it’s no wonder that investors likely want to get in on the action. Yet there are ways to do it rather than bulk up on your gold bullion. So let’s look instead at some Canadian gold and silver stocks offering up significant income.

PAAS

First there’s Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS). This silver stock has seen strong market capital growth, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) that shows it’s still trading at a reasonable price. The forward P/E as well demonstrates there’s future optimism from earnings.

Those earnings came back recently, bumping its dividend by 20%, with a payout ratio now at 28%. Therefore, there’s plenty of room for the silver stock to keep boosting dividends, growing its business, and remaining financially strong. And with its new acquisition of MAG Silver, investors are looking forward to that strong future.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) is another strong option just coming off outstanding financial results. The gold stock continues to boast high profitability margins at 42% as of writing, with a forward P/E of 21.6. This indicates further growth is expected, and record revenue and free cash flow supports that idea.

LUG also boasts a strong dividend yield of 4.8%, and its policy of substantial dividend payouts means investors can look forward to more bumps in the future. With strong cash flow, more production on the way, and a decent price, this is certainly an attractive gold stock to consider today.

ELD

Then we have Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD), which demonstrated strong growth in its healthy profit margin of just 26% as of writing. Its forward P/E also shows market optimism, with quarterly earnings growth up a whopping 149% as of writing.

Now, ELD doesn’t have a dividend. Instead, it’s focusing on growth through investments, especially in attractive geographical locations. So despite higher operational costs due to higher royalty expenses, ELD’s global presence and huge cash flow make it a strong option as well in the gold market.

SSRM

SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) is another mining stock showing promise, with a strong market cap and forward P/E ratio suggesting even more growth. It recently reported strong earnings growth and high efficiency. And it looks like even more growth is on the way, with the reclamation at its Çöpler location.

Granted, this poses short-term costs, but the long-term opportunities are immense. Add in other exploration activities and growth projects and SSRM is one incredibly rewarding investment. Especially as further acquired assets become integrated into the company.

K

Finally, we have Kinross Gold (TSX:K), a top gold stock continuing to show its strength through stellar profitability margins, now at 25%. Its forward projections also remain robust, with a continued focus on shareholder returns. This comes through a share buyback program and dividend policy aimed at holding onto investors long term.

The gold stock also has expansion projects and exploration advancing across key areas. Therefore, Kinross continues to grow at a steady clip, growing its foothold in the gold sector. It’s therefore a competitive buy for anyone looking to capitalize on this gold demand.

Bottom line

The price of gold may be skyrocketing, but don’t think you can’t hold onto long-term growth from gold and silver. In fact, these silver and gold stocks offer huge opportunities – made even bigger from a long-term investment as expansion and exploration continues. And as each remains in solid financial footing, with stellar profitability and rising demand, investors would do well to add them to their watchlist.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

