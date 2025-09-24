Member Login
Home » Investing » 7.6 Percent Dividend Yield! This Income Machine Keeps Paying

7.6 Percent Dividend Yield! This Income Machine Keeps Paying

Understand the dynamics of income in a low-interest environment and see how Telus Corporation maintains its dividend strength.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Telus Corporation benefits from falling interest rates by reducing its cost of capital while maintaining stable dividend payouts, making it an attractive investment for passive income amidst lower GIC yields.
  • With a history of dividend growth outpacing inflation and plans to enhance free cash flow through strategic asset sales and 5G expansion, Telus offers a promising 7.6% yield for long-term investors despite inherent stock market risks.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus Corporation.

The recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada to 2.5% has made  Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) and term deposits less appealing. When the interest rate falls, investors tend to look at the stock market for dividend stocks that offer a higher yield and stable income. One stock that stands out in the passive-income space is Telus (TSX:T), as it keeps paying quarterly dividends every single quarter.

How Telus manages to keep paying income  

Unlike GICs, Telus actually benefits from falling interest rates. The telco has a significant debt on its balance sheet, which it used to build the fibre infrastructure and buy spectrum to earn subscription money for years. When the interest rate falls, Telus’s cost of capital reduces while the subscription money keeps coming.

It pays dividends from the amount left after servicing debt, paying other operating expenses, and setting aside money for capital expenditures. Even in that remaining balance, it uses 60-75% of that amount for dividends. This gives it the flexibility to keep paying income even in years when free cash flow (FCF) is low.  

Is this 7.6% dividend yield better than GICs?  

Investors need not worry about any cuts in their income if interest rates fall. In fact, Telus will grow its income in line with inflation and sometimes even higher than inflation. That means more purchasing power for you.

It has a history of growing dividends for 21 years at an average annual rate of 12.5%. That is way more than the inflation rate. Telus manages to do so by cross-selling products and increasing average revenue per user (ARPU) on its existing telecom infrastructure.

This doesn’t mean there is no risk. Investing in a company’s stock makes you a part owner of both profits and losses. Your invested amount could fluctuate with the share price. However, you can reduce this risk by buying the stock at the dip.

Now is a good time, as the stock has slipped 4.9% in September. You can lock in a 7.6% yield, which offers a risk premium against GIC’s 3.5% annual interest.

This income machine matches income needs

Telus’s management targets to grow its dividend by 3-8% in the coming three years, making it more appealing than GIC despite the risk.  The company’s dividend growth rate has slowed from its 21-year average as high leverage on its balance sheet from capital spending on 5G infrastructure has reduced its FCF.  

Telus will focus on deleveraging its balance sheet by selling non-core assets. It recently sold its Terrion business for $1.26 billion, which will reduce its leverage ratio by approximately 0.17 times. It will also strengthen its other digital offerings that can benefit from the 5G network and increase ARPU. All these efforts will improve FCF in the medium term and enable Telus to accelerate the dividend-growth rate in the years to come.

Who should invest in this 7.6% dividend stock?

Considering that the principal amount will keep fluctuating with the share price, only individuals who want to earn passive income for a long time should invest in Telus. Individuals looking to withdraw the invested amount in a year or two should avoid investing in Telus, as the invested amount could increase or decrease by as much as 15-20%.  

A $10,000 investment today can buy you 454 Telus shares at $22. Its $1.6372 dividend per share in 2025 could grow to $2.0895 by 2030 at an average rate of 5%. The 454 shares could earn $948 in annual dividends by 2030 and a consolidated dividend of $4,312 in five years.

YearTelus Dividend per share at 5% CAGRAnnual Dividend on 454 shares
2025$1.6372 
2026$1.7191$780.45
2027$1.8050$819.48
2028$1.8953$860.45
2029$1.9900$903.47
2030$2.0895$948.65
Consolidated $4,312.50

More on Dividend Stocks

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Put Your Money to Work While You Sleep

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about finances at night? These three TSX dividend stocks can help build reliable, tax-free TFSA income.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Line Your Nest Egg Over the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some stocks to line your nest egg? These two options offer everything, including insane yields and stable growing business…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Economy Shrinks 1.6%: Your Money’s Safer Here

| Andrew Button

Utilities like Fortis (TSX:FTS) are thriving despite a contracting economy.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway Stock Has Been Losing Steam: Bargain or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR’s share pullback could be a buying opportunity, but slowing freight volumes and heavy debt mean investors should be cautious.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Champion Up 30% for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy offers a 4.6% yield and steady, contract-backed pipeline cash flows, but heavy debt and big capex raise real…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Down 13% From 52-Week Highs, Is This TSX Dividend Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 20% from all-time highs, Tourmaline Oil is a blue-chip TSX stock that is positioned to deliver outsized…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

BCE has taken a beating over the past three years. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

If Rates Stay Higher for Longer, These Dividend Stocks Win

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Facing higher interest rates? Discover how investing in selected Canadian insurance stocks can help you hedge risk and thrive during…

Read more »