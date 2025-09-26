Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Defensive Stocks for Risk-Averse Canadian Investors

3 Defensive Stocks for Risk-Averse Canadian Investors

Three Canadian consumer-defensive stocks offer risk-averse investors a secure path to steady returns.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
iceberg hides hidden danger below surface

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • North West Company (TSX:NWC), Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI), and Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) are defensive, dividend‑paying consumer‑staples picks offering steady income and resilience (yields ≈3.4%, 5.63%, and 2.71%).
  • Each has a clear edge: NWC dominates remote northern retail, Rogers Sugar is boosting capacity via the LEAP project with improving earnings, and Maple Leaf has rebounded strongly this year supported by the “Buy Canada” momentum.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [North West Company] >

Risk-averse investors can navigate market headwinds by taking a defensive strategy. Three dividend-paying Canadian consumer staples stocks offer security and steady returns.

Niche retail power

The North West Company (TSX:NWC) is secure in its dominant market position in the northern communities of Canada and Alaska. Giant retailers such as Loblaw and Metro Inc. have minimal presence in the territory. Local general retailers are the chief competitors, although they hardly eat into NWC’s market share.

This $2.3 billion retail enterprise sells food and offers everyday products and services. It operates stores within remote or hard-to-reach locations. Since its formation in 1668, North West has adapted to distinct local lifestyles and cultures, which is a key strength today.

Expanding product categories and services is ongoing to sustain business growth, while helping customers live better. In December 2024, North West launched the Next 100 program. The operational initiatives are expected to boost future earnings.

At $48.76 per share, the overall positive return in three years is a decent 70.5%. The dividend yield offer is 3.4%. NWC’s niche retail power is why the quarterly dividend payments have been consistent since 2011.

High demand

Sugar production is a low-growth business, but demand for sugar will not vanish; it will remain high. Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) has held steady for most of this year (+13.2% year-to-date). At $6.43 per share, current investors feast on the juicy 5.6% dividend yield. Its dividend payment history is 20 years.

The $819.9 million company produces and distributes sugar and maple products. According to Rogers Sugar, its sugar business benefits from favourable economics and demand trends. The business has generated strong financial results over the last three years.

Rogers Sugar launched the LEAP Project in 2024. In addition to the modernization of the sugar refinery, the expansion plan aims to increase the current refining capacity by approximately 100,000 metric tonnes. Construction is progressing and is expected to be complete by the first half of fiscal 2026.

In the first three quarters of fiscal 2025, revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $963.2 million, while net earnings rose 44% to $50.8 million from a year ago. According to Mike Walton, President and CEO Rogers Sugar and Lantic, the trade conditions related to US tariffs generated some volatility but have had limited impact on the business.

Canadian pride

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) has the full support of both investors and Canadian consumers. At $34.91 per share, the year-to-date gain is nearly 76%, with a corresponding dividend yield of 2.7%. The $4.4 billion prepared meats and poultry producer, along with other Canadian brands, joined forces to launch a national campaign in response to US tariffs.

The “Buy Canada” movement sends a message to the US that Canadian pride is powerful. In Q2 2025, net earnings reached $57.8 million compared to the $26.2 million net loss in Q2 2024. For the first half of the year, income grew 323% year-over-year to $107.3 million.

Its President and CEO, Curtis Frank, said the improved profitability in pork, as well as profitable growth in consumer-packaged goods, fueled the financial performance.  

Secure path

Do you want a secure path to steady returns? Seriously consider taking a position in TSX’s top consumer-defensive stocks.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How I’D Structure My TFSA With $24,000 for Constant Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why income-seeking TFSA investors can hold quality dividend stocks to generate steady passive income.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $70,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you stuck with cash? A TFSA mix of Fortis, TD, and Canadian Natural buys stable dividends, bank growth, and…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Blueprint: Positioning $14,000 for Cash Flow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sitting on $14,000 TFSA room? Put it to work for monthly income with RioCan, Exchange Income, and Timbercreek for balanced…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Increase Payments Over Time

| Puja Tayal

Explore how stocks can increase your earnings potential over time. Discover the benefits of dividend stocks in this analysis.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Money Maker: 2 Monthly Payers to Own for Years to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want monthly dividends? Dream Industrial offers steady, sustainable income while Allied Properties pays more but comes with bigger balance‑sheet and…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust For My Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to build a nest egg with dividend growth stocks and reliable income from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Use These Reliable Dividend Stocks for Investment Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth could be ideal for retirees.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Down 53% and Paying Monthly: 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NWH.UN pays a juicy 6.9% yield, but big payout ratios and tenant risks mean this healthcare REIT is a risky…

Read more »