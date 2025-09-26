Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Rock-Bottom Stocks to Grab With $3,000

3 Rock-Bottom Stocks to Grab With $3,000

Looking for genuine value? Algonquin, Hydro One, and NorthWest look like rock‑bottom, income‑focused opportunities for patient investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Algonquin trades below book with a 4.8% yield as it pivots to regulated utility assets, recovery depends on debt reduction.
  • Hydro One delivers predictable, rate‑regulated cash flow and a modest 2.7% yield, making it a low‑stress core utility holding.
  • NorthWest pays about 7% with 97% occupancy and improving leverage, but high payout ratios and tenant risk keep it speculative.

Investors looking for the right rock-bottom stock might be looking at the wrong place. You might be looking at company’s trending downwards, or ones that just dropped, or even penny stocks ready to blow (in your opinion). However, these aren’t the stocks I would consider to be rock bottom. Instead, I would look at the valuations from a fundamentals perspective. This way, even if shares are starting to climb, investors could see that there is even more growth to come, leaving today’s share price at rock-bottom levels. So let’s look into why Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN), Hydro One (TSX:H), and NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) belong on that list.

AQN

First up there’s AQN, a power company pivoting towards becoming a regulated utility play. The second quarter showed some promise as well. Though adjusted earnings were down slightly, the company is still going ahead and investing heavily in utility capital expenditure. This is expected to be around $2.5 billion between 2025 and 2027. Of course, this can create high debt, with total debt now at $6.3 billion.

That being said, debt has already come down for AQN. Furthermore, it can now support its 4.8% dividend after slashing it a few years ago. Meanwhile, the valuation looks great trading at 0.9 times book value. All considered, this dividend stock is going back to basics, and earnings are already starting to reflect some positivity. While it could take a while, when this company rebounds, so too should the share price for today’s investor.

H

Then there’s an actual regulated utility. H stock demonstrated why companies like AQN are making the move, recently reporting strong second quarter earnings. Its earnings per share and net income improved year over year, with revenue and operating cash flow large and stable. Even with heavy investments, H remains strong thanks to a regulated income stream.

This helped the company support its ongoing dividend, now yielding around 2.7% as of writing. Given its support from the Ontario government, predictable cash flow, and a clear role in the provincial energy buildout, future growth looks all but certain. Add in a solid dividend track record and low beta, and this is a core investment you can grab hold of right away.

NWH

Now here’s a truly rock-bottom investment, also going through a recovery period. NWH came on strong a few years ago when low interest rates were on deck, and the company was investing heavily in its healthcare properties. It allowed the stock to expand fast and furious, creating a diversified, global healthcare powerhouse. The problem? It expanded too much, too soon, and was forced to sell off properties to help its bottom line.

The good news for today’s investor? There are massive improvements underway, making this dividend stock look incredibly valuable. The second quarter saw occupancy at 97% with an average lease agreement of 13.5 years. Its leveraged improved to 48.5%. Add in that the stock offers a 7% dividend yield at writing and is in a defensive asset class of healthcare properties, and this is a great investment for long-term investors. Especially those that want a substantial dividend while they see the company climb back to the top.

Bottom line

What’s great is that you don’t need a massive investment for any of these stocks. If you already have a core investment, then these are great little add ons. By investing $1,000 in each, here’s what you could earn in dividends each year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWH.UN$5.14194$0.36$69.84Monthly$997.16
H$49.3220$1.33$26.60Quarterly$986.40
AQN$7.52132$0.36$47.52Quarterly$992.64

All together, these are three sensible picks if you’re looking at essential investments and long-term holds. But as always, discuss any investment with a financial advisor before making a decision.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

sources of renewable energy
Energy Stocks

1 Soaring Clean Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power boasts a huge renewable pipeline and a monthly dividend, but wind shortfalls and rising debt mean income isn’t…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Energy Stocks

What’s Going on With Brookfield Renewable Partners?

| Kay Ng

Despite underperforming the market in the last few years, Brookfield Renewable Partners remains a solid stock for investors, particularly those…

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

Build 20 Years of Passive Income With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend payers are large-cap firms with resilient business models and strong earnings supporting their dividend payments.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Gas Prices Spiking? The Energy Dividend Stocks I’d Hold Through Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are energy stocks a smart investment to offset gas price volatility? Discover two dividend stocks offering steady returns despite market…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

1 Incredible Energy Stock to Juice Your Income in Retirement

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a cheap energy stock that's worth buying for income and dividend growth.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Energy Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With strong fundamentals, a proven record of dividend growth, and attractive yields, these three dividend stocks offer the potential to…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Energy Stocks

Should Investors Buy Whitecap Resources Today?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its healthy growth prospects, improving financial position, attractive valuation, and high yield, Whitecap Resources offers excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Years of Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong cash flows, a track record of consistent payouts, and attractive yields, these two Canadian stocks can help…

Read more »