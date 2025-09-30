Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Energy Stocks With Rich Dividends That Look Severely Undervalued

2 Energy Stocks With Rich Dividends That Look Severely Undervalued

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) and another great energy stock to buy for their sweet, growing dividends.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With WTI stuck in the low‑to‑mid US$60s, Canadian energy producers look like value plays thanks to strong cash flows, attractive dividends, and upside if oil recovers.
  • Specifics: Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) — YTD +42.6%, ~2.2% yield, ~14.1x trailing P/E; Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) — YTD ~0%, ~5.2% yield, ~11.4x trailing P/E and ~US$40 breakeven — both positioned for long‑term income and recovery upside.

The price of oil has been in a relatively tough spot over the past year. And while it’s hard to tell what’s next for the Canadian energy patch, I do think that long-term investors have many reasons to be buyers rather than sellers, especially as oil awaits its next big move.

Indeed, with WTI (West Texas Intermediate) prices in the low-to-mid US$60 range, questions linger as to whether the cheap-looking energy producers are a great value at these levels. And while oil isn’t as hot as it could be, I still think the significant cash flows generated by the top producers are worth pounding the table on, especially for passive income investors who want to ensure they’ll be compensated for their patience as they ride out the choppier waters in the energy sector.

Indeed, the energy patch isn’t exactly the most exciting place to put new money to work so far this year, especially with the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG) returning a market-trailing 7% gain versus the explosive 20% surge in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Indeed, it’s been quite the comeback year for the Canadian stock market, and the big run, led by Canadian financials and materials sectors, may not be close to peaking yet.

Either way, I think the top energy stocks (most notably the producers, rather than the pipelines, which have performed exceptionally well in the past year) will need to heat up if the TSX Index is to pull off a repeat of beating the S&P 500 in the new year. Personally, I think it’ll be a tighter contest in 2026. Indeed, it’ll be a close call and one that I’m not yet willing to make.

In any case, I like the valuations and the setup for the less-appreciated energy names, which have a lot going for them at the company-specific level. The smooth operators that are committed to giving back to shareholders (think dividend hikes) are the ones I’d look to pursue in today’s mildly frothy, but not value-lacking market environment.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) stock has been leading the charge for the energy titans so far this year, with a whopping 42.6% gain clocked in year-to-date. As the firm moves ahead with its restructuring effort, which will reduce the workforce by around 20% by 2027 (that works out to around 1,000 or so positions), it’ll be interesting to see where one of the hottest TSX-traded energy plays goes next.

I believe the $65.3 billion energy play has what it takes to continue outperforming its peers. Indeed, Imperial Oil is an efficient operator that can do well, even in the face of tariff disruptions or a climate in which oil prices don’t nudge considerably higher from here.

In many ways, Imperial Oil has been what’s working well in the energy patch, and I just don’t see that changing anytime soon. With a growing 2.2%-yielding dividend and a mere 14.1 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, IMO stock has to be one of my top picks in the space right now, even with shares at new highs just shy of the $130 mark.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stands out as more of a value play after shares flatlined on the year, clocking in 0% returns on a year-to-date basis. At least there’s a huge dividend (5.2% yield) for shareholders to collect. Either way, I think the sideways action has made CNQ an even timelier play going into the new year, especially after the decent second quarter that saw production rise.

Indeed, the company says it can break even in the event of an oil price plunge to US$40 per barrel. While I don’t see prices staying at such depressed levels, even in a more bearish scenario, it has to be comforting to know where the line in the sand is. With a wealth of long-lived assets and a mere 11.4 times trailing P/E, I’d stick with CNQ for the long run.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 Stocks Once, Hold Forever, and Thank Yourself Later

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX stocks combine proven business models with consistent growth and income, making them ideal forever holds.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks show how holding on can pay off with bigger cheques over time.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy Emera Stock at Today’s Prices?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Emera is one of the best utility stocks on the TSX, is it worth buying today, or should investors…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Rock-Solid Canadian Dividend Stocks for Steady Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have never cut their dividends regardless of economic situations, making them rock-solid investments.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks to buy as uncertainty persists in the current economic…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $5,000

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two safe Canadian stocks to buy now with $5,000 for consistent returns and peace of mind.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 50%: This 1 Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Must Buy

| Adam Othman

Earn like a landlord without the cash outlay or hassle by investing in this top monthly dividend stock and adding…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

My Favourite Dividend Stocks for Outsized Returns

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one of two dividend stocks with generous yields and strong outlooks, as they benefit from increasing energy demand.

Read more »