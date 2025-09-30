Here’s why TFSA investors could consider gaining exposure to TSX dividend stocks such as BIP right now.

I’d Put All of My 2025 TFSA Contribution Into This 5.2% Passive-Income Payer

Canadian investors with a high-risk appetite and a long-term horizon should consider gaining exposure to quality dividend stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). In addition to a steady stream of passive income, investors are positioned to benefit from capital gains, both of which are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, if these investments are held in the TFSA.

The TFSA contribution room for 2025 has increased to $7,000, bringing the maximum contribution room to $102,000. While broader indices are hovering near all-time highs, blue-chip dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are down 19% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from a forward yield of 5.2%.

BIP stock went public in September 2009 and has since returned 1,400% to shareholders, in dividend-adjusted gains. It means a $7,000 investment in the TSX dividend stock soon after its initial public offering would be worth over $104,000 today.

Let’s see why I’m bullish on this TSX stock right now.

Is this TSX dividend stock still a good buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners operates essential infrastructure assets across four segments: utilities (electricity transmission, gas pipelines, distribution networks), transport (rail networks, toll roads), midstream (natural gas processing, storage, transmission), and data (telecom towers, fibre networks, data centres). It owns and operates critical infrastructure that supports global economic activity.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners delivered solid second-quarter results, with funds from operations of US$0.81 per share, representing a 5% year-over-year increase.

It deployed US$21 billion across three major deals in the second quarter. The biggest deal was Colonial Enterprises, the largest refined products pipeline in the United States. This US$9 billion acquisition gives BIP control of 5,500 miles of pipeline carrying 2.5 million barrels daily from Texas to New York. Brookfield expects the investment to provide a mid-teen cash yield with a seven-year payback period.

The second major deal involves a railcar leasing platform with over 125,000 cars that’s 98% utilized. BIP partnered with GATX to acquire this asset for US$5.3 billion. The third acquisition targets Hotwire Communications, a fibre provider serving residential communities with take-or-pay contracts.

The company secured US$2.4 billion in asset sales this year, already a record for the infrastructure giant. Notable exits include a 23% stake in an Australian coal terminal, which delivered a 22% return and a four times multiple. A U.K. port sale generated 19% returns with a 7.5 times multiple.

The data segment demonstrated exceptional growth, with funds from operations increasing by 45% year over year, driven by the expansion of data centre capacity and tower acquisitions in India. Comparatively, the midstream business grew 10% due to strong demand in Canadian operations.

Canadian energy assets look promising, given Alberta alone has 12 gigawatts of requested power from data centres, up from just 200 megawatts a year ago. That would double the province’s current peak energy demand. Notably, BIP expects to generate US$650-750 million in additional earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization from its largest Canadian platforms by 2027.

Is the TSX dividend stock undervalued?

It’s evident that Brookfield’s growth story is far from over. Analysts forecast its adjusted funds from operations per share to increase from US$2.35 in 2024 to US$3.26 per share in 2027.

In 2025, BIP is forecast to pay shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.72 per share, which translates to a payout ratio of 68.5%. Moreover, analysts forecast the yearly dividend to increase to US$2.21 per share in 2029.

If BIP stock is priced at 15 times forward AFFO, it should trade around US$49 in early 2027, indicating an upside potential of 50% from current levels. If we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns could be closer to 57% over the next 18 months.