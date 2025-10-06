Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Transform $7,000 Into Reliable Monthly Income With These 2 Canadian Stocks

Transform $7,000 Into Reliable Monthly Income With These 2 Canadian Stocks

Do you want to generate a safe, reliable monthly income stream? Here are two stellar stocks to buy now and forget about for years.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Two TSX picks for reliable monthly income: Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) and Exchange Income Corporation (EIF).
  • Slate Grocery REIT, a defensive U.S. grocery-anchored REIT with 110+ properties and diversified tenants, pays a monthly distribution yielding 8.2% ($50/month on $7,000).
  • Exchange Income Corp., an acquisition-driven owner of aviation and manufacturing subsidiaries, pays a monthly dividend yielding ~3.5% and has raised it annually for nearly two decades.

Is your portfolio diversified? There are plenty of superb picks on the market for all investors. But for those seeking a reliable monthly income stream, there are several great picks every investor should note that pay out monthly.

Here’s a duo of options for those seeking a reliable monthly income stream, starting next month.

Would you invest in a grocer?

Some of the best stocks on the market are those that we interact with daily. Often, these provide necessary services to us, such as utilities and telecoms. That’s part of the reason why I like calling them everyday stocks.

And it’s these everyday stocks which are often overlooked by investors who take them for granted. That’s a shame because they can provide a reliable monthly income.

Enter Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), which is a perfect example of that appeal.

Slate is a U.S.-anchored grocery real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of over 110 properties. Groceries are incredibly defensive investments that generate a recurring, reliable revenue stream, not unlike the stable revenue generated by a utility stock.

Prospective investors should note that Slate’s portfolio includes many of the largest names in retail among its tenants. Adding to that, those properties often include smaller, secondary stores. This includes banks, pharmacies, restaurants, and doctors’ offices.

In short, Slate is a well-diversified option that generates a reliable and recurring revenue stream. And that revenue stream permits the REIT to pay out one of the best distributions on the market.

That reliable monthly income distribution currently works out to a standout 8.19%.

To put that into perspective, let’s consider a $7,000 investment. For that initial outlay, investors can expect to earn nearly $50 each month. Even better, investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income can opt to reinvest those distributions, allowing them to continue growing into a larger, reliable monthly income stream.

That fact alone should put Slate near the top of any income seeker’s list of stocks to buy.

Generate a reliable monthly income from over a dozen subsidiaries

Picking one reliable monthly dividend stock to provide income is great, but even better is the company that owns over a dozen profitable subsidiaries that contribute to that dividend.

Enter Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) as the must-have stock for reliable monthly income.

Winnipeg-based Exchange is an acquisition-focused company that owns subsidiary companies that are broadly classed into two categories: Aviation and Manufacturing.

Both segments offer a variety of different companies, all of which uniquely cater to specific niche segments of the market with high demand yet limited competition.

Key examples of this include providing passenger and cargo service to Canada’s remote northern regions on the aviation side. Turning to manufacturing, examples of the niche offerings include custom manufacturing serving the defence sector, as well as cell tower fabrication services.

In short, those subsidiaries strike the perfect balance between catering to a necessity and generating cash.

As a result, Exchange can offer investors a respectable monthly dividend. As of the time of writing, that reliable monthly income stream boasts a yield of 3.51%.

That means a $7,000 investment in Exchange will generate just under $250 each year. Also note that Exchange has provided annual upticks to that dividend for nearly two decades without fail.

This makes the stock a great buy-and-forget pick for any portfolio.

Reliable monthly income awaits!

Both Exchange and Slate offer investors an opportunity to invest in great stocks that can provide growth and income-earning capabilities that last for decades.

A small position in one or both should be part of any well-diversified portfolio.

More on Dividend Stocks

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These five Canadian stocks for new investors can deliver higher returns from growth and dividends.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Market Pullback? These Defensive TSX Names Could Cushion the Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Market pullbacks are opportunities, so here are three defensive TSX dividend stocks (BCE, Metro, Fortis) to buy, hold, and collect…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: This Canadian Private Equity Stock Will Help Secure Your Future

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is Canada's biggest player in private equity.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

How Many Enbridge Shares You Need for $1,000 in Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge is one of the most reliable Canadian dividend stocks to start a passive-income stream. Moreover, it offers an attractive…

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Sleep on These Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Investors should take a closer look at these Canadian stocks to see if they're a buy for their diversified portfolios.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The TSX’s Best Performers So Far, And Why They Outpaced the Rest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica, Aritzia, and Lundin Gold led the TSX surge. Respectively, hardware demand, U.S. retail expansion, and record gold cash flows…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Protect Your Retirement Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to protect your retirement income? The market has no shortage of great options, and here is a trio to…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Gameplan: The Canadian Stocks You Need for Consistent Cash

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top Canadian dividend stocks are ideal additions to your TFSA, given their strong fundamentals, robust cash flows, and…

Read more »