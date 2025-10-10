Member Login
The Hands-Off Way to Make Passive Income (Without an Airbnb)

Want to earn real passive income from real estate? Consider REITs or REIT ETFs.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Key Points

When most people think of passive income from real estate, they picture renting out a property — maybe even running an Airbnb. While that can bring in decent cash flow, it also comes with plenty of headaches: complicated tax filings, strict local regulations, potential late-night guest issues, cleaning coordination, and the looming risk of property damage.

But there’s a more hands-off route that still gives you real estate exposure and monthly income — without dealing with guests or cleaning services. Enter Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) and REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Why REITs are the simpler alternative

REITs are publicly traded companies that own and manage income-generating properties, such as shopping malls, apartment buildings, warehouses, or healthcare facilities. When you invest in a REIT, you get a slice of that income in the form of regular distributions — typically paid monthly.

Take Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) as an example. It focuses on industrial properties, such as logistics warehouses, and has a strong track record of reliability. Granite has increased its cash distribution for 14 consecutive years, with a 10-year cash distribution-growth rate of 4.1%. At the current price of $76.53 per unit at writing, it offers a 4.4% yield. That’s pretty decent for monthly passive income.

Analysts estimate the stock is undervalued by about 16%, with nearly 19% upside potential. Technically, the REIT seems to have price support in the $58-$62 range — so a dip into that zone could be an opportunity to lock in a better yield and upside.

An even more passive approach: REIT ETFs

Do you want something even more hands-off? Consider a REIT ETF like BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE). Instead of buying individual REITs, ZRE gives you instant diversification across the entire Canadian REIT sector.

ZRE holds about $590 million in net assets and provides exposure to a wide mix of real estate segments:

  • 41% in retail REITs
  • 30% in multi-family residential
  • 9% in diversified REITs
  • 5% each in industrial, healthcare facilities, health care REITs, and office REITs

The fund spreads its holdings evenly — no single REIT dominates the portfolio. Top holdings include Chartwell Retirement Residences, Slate Grocery REIT, RioCan REIT, Granite REIT, and Minto Apartment REIT, each making up around 4.8–5.1% of the fund.

The ETF currently yields approximately 4.85%, with monthly payouts. While its management expense ratio (MER) of 0.61% is a little higher than some ETFs, the yield more than covers it.

Over the past 10 years, ZRE has delivered annualized returns of about 7%, which trails the broader Canadian stock market’s 11.4% return — but REITs are income plays first and foremost. The key is buying on dips to boost both your yield and long-term returns.

Investor takeaway: Passive income without the stress

Airbnb might sound like an easy money-maker, but in reality, it’s anything but passive. Between local bylaws, high guest turnover, and wear and tear, many property owners find the demands outweigh the rewards.

REITs, especially through a diversified ETF like ZRE, offer a genuinely hands-off way to generate monthly income — all without cleaning rooms or scrubbing toilets. Whether you prefer picking individual REITs like Granite REIT or going fully hands-off with an ETF, you can still enjoy the income benefits of real estate — minus the work that comes with Airbnb.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

