Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Overlooked Stock Could Jumpstart Your Family’s Generational Wealth

This Overlooked Stock Could Jumpstart Your Family’s Generational Wealth

EQB (TSX:EQB) is an overlooked bank with a lot of potential.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Cheap stocks have the potential to jumpstart your family's generational wealth, but they are hard to find today.
  • EQB Inc is a cheap Canadian stock that appears to be undervalued. It has high growth and an optically cheap valuation.
  • EQB does appear to face some impediments to growth. However, at 9.4 times earnings, it's likely a buy anyway.

Overlooked stocks are often some of the best buys in the market. Value investors have among the best long-term track records out of all types of investors, and academic studies repeatedly show that value stocks outperform. Although the tendency of value stocks to outperform the market has lessened in recent years, it holds over such a long period of time that we’d expect value to come back into favour at some point in the future.

The question is, where do you find quality value stocks to buy and hold in your family’s portfolio? While it’s tempting to go out and buy whatever “hot stock” looks appealing to you, investing your family’s money takes more discipline than that. A single bad bet could destroy your net worth. So, you need to pick investments carefully. In this article, I explore one Canadian bank that could jumpstart your family’s generational wealth.

EQB

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is a Canadian bank that is sometimes referred to as “Canada’s challenger bank.” It is called “challenger” because

  • It is relatively young and relatively small; and
  • With its branchless model, it is “challenging” the traditional bank business model of having branches.

EQB has been going through a major growth spurt lately. Over the last five years, it has compounded its revenue, net income and free cash flow (FCF) at the following annualized rates:

  • Revenue: 18.8%.
  • Net income: 11%.
  • Book value: 15%.

These are impressive growth rates for any company and yet–as we’ll see momentarily — EQB is actually a value stock trading at low multiples.

Cheap valuation

Despite its relatively high historical growth, EQB trades like a bargain-basement stock, with the following multiples:

  • A 9.4 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.
  • A 3.1 price-to-sales ratio.
  • A 1.08 price-to-book ratio.
  • An 8.7 price-to-cash flow ratio

These multiples are fairly low, even for stocks that aren’t growing; the P/E ratio is lower than that of the TSX Index (about 20); and EQB is in fact growing. So, it looks like EQB is undervalued.

Can EQB continue growing

It’s one thing to note that a company looks undervalued, but quite another thing to conclude that it is in fact undervalued. If a company is destined to go bankrupt next year, then a P/E ratio of five today means nothing. We need to know what is making a company optically cheap before we can conclude that it is truly cheap.

So, what’s making EQB cheap?

It doesn’t appear to be a risk thing. EQB has comfortable capital and liquidity ratios, although as a small bank, it lacks the “systemically important” label. That means that, in a crisis, EQB might not get a bailout.

The bank does appear to face limits to its growth. The Canadian financial services market is only so big, and is not uncompetitive, with six large banks competing for Canadians’ money. EQB could continue growing in Canada, but it would face an uphill battle for market share against the Big Six.

What you’d like to see from EQB is an expansion into new markets — particularly ones with underdeveloped banking sectors, like Latin America. That could drive some real gains for the stock. Today, EQB has no such catalysts, but at 9.4 times earnings, it’s likely a decent buy anyway.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Why Multi-Year TSX Winners Often Come From Surprising Sectors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover surprising TSX winners in niche sectors offering steady, long-term growth and potential multi-year returns for smart investors.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Are Waiting for Their Starting Gun

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is a cheap stock that has not yet heard the starting gun.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

Canada has many dividend stocks to choose from. Here are three quality stocks I'd be buying with $10,000 right now.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that has delivered outsized gains to shareholders over the last 20 years. Is ENB…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TSX Names That Could Crush Earnings Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to get in before TSX stocks surge after earnings? Learn the clues to watch and three names…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Always Pay Out

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re seeking reliable investments to generate a passive…

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

3 Hidden Dividend Gems With Rock-Solid Payments

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a trio of dividend gems for your portfolio? Here’s a diversified mix of dividend-paying stars that also offer…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

2 Fast-Rising TSX Stocks That Are Still Good Buys Today

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a fast-rising TSX stock that still looks like a good buy today.

Read more »