Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Market Decline

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Market Decline

It is impossible to time the next drawdown. So, it is wise to stay mostly invested. These two stocks can provide some defence in your portfolio for a potential drawdown.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • After a strong market run, a drawdown could hit — defensive dividend names like Fortis (TSX:FTS) and First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) offer income and downside insulation.
  • Fortis yields ~3.44%, has raised its dividend 51 consecutive years and sports a low beta (~0.35); First Capital yields ~4.6%, benefits from ~97% occupancy in grocery‑anchored retail, an improving balance sheet, and a discount to private-market value.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Fortis.

After an incredible run-up in 2025, stocks may be due for a drawdown. Drawdowns are a natural part of markets. They tend to neutralize the market when things become too exuberant.

Dividend stocks are a safe space for market downturns

Market declines are hardly ever fun, especially when you are fully invested. But, it is impossible to time the next drawdown. So, it is wise to stay mostly invested. That is especially true if you have a long investment horizon (five years or more). However, you can build insurance inside your portfolio.

Many dividend stocks are defensive in nature. They may not grow much, but they are able to provide stable income. When the market declines, you still collect a dividend. The best dividend stocks tend to regularly increase their dividend rate over time. Like ballast on a ship, it helps offset and balance out any volatility inside your portfolio.

If you want some defence in your portfolio for a potential drawdown, here are two stocks I’d buy now.

Fortis: The safest of safe dividend stocks

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has to be near the top of the list when it comes to defensive dividend stocks. You don’t own Fortis for big capital gains. Over the past five years, it has only risen 31% for a 5.5% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

However, when you add in its growing stream of dividends that return nearly doubles to 60% or a 9.7% CAGR. It’s a market return. Yet, Fortis only has a Beta of 0.35. Those returns came with much less volatility than the broader market.

With a market cap of $35 billion, Fortis is a major utility provider in Canada and the United States. It has a five-year plan to grow its rate base by 6.5% annually. If it successfully executes, that should easily translate into 4–6% earnings and dividend per share growth over that time horizon.

Fortis yields 3.4%. This stock has a record of increasing its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Chances are very good that this trajectory will continue for the years ahead.

First Capital REIT: Essential focus for tough times

First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) is another defensive dividend stock to hold for a market downturn. Its stock is up 47% in the past five years for an 8.1% CAGR. Throw in its distributions and First Capital is up 84% over five years for a 13% CAGR.

First Capital operates 21.9 million square feet of grocery-anchored retail properties across Canada. If the market declines because of a recession, this is a stock to hold.

Over 70% of its tenants provide essential services. Its top locations are supporting an impressive 97% occupancy and mid-single digit rent growth.

This dividend stock has a mix of development and land assets. It has steadily been selling these off to pay down debt and improve its balance sheet. The market barely recognizes the value of its excess assets, so it continues to trade at an attractive discount to its private market value.

First Capital stock yields 4.6% right now. With an improving balance sheet and a rising stream of cash flows, First Cap raised its distribution for the first time in recent history. It could be a sign of more distribution growth to come.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Here are three top picks if you’re in the market for reliable investments you can buy and hold forever in…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best dividend stocks to buy are those that we interact with daily. Here’s a trio you’re likely…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top dividend stocks could help in building wealth over the long term.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

| Adam Othman

Generate a reliable monthly passive income by investing in these two Canadian REITs and holding them in your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip REITs such as Killam can help you generate a steady stream of passive income in 2025 and…

Read more »