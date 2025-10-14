Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Turn $100,000 Into Immense Monthly Passive Income

How I’d Turn $100,000 Into Immense Monthly Passive Income

Can $100,000 generate big monthly income? Freehold Royalties’ high yield and past share gains offer a possible path.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Freehold is an energy royalty company yielding about 8%, earning royalties without operating or drilling costs.
  • You’d need roughly $150,000 to get $800 monthly from dividends alone, or combine dividends with share gains.
  • The payout is attractive but tied to oil and gas prices, so income is higher risk during commodity downturns.

Turning $100,000 into large monthly passive income is certainly a wonderful idea. Yet for many, this might sound completely far-fetched! If you have, say, $100,000 and are looking for $800 each month, you’re going to turn it into annual income of $9,600, meaning you’re going to have to create 9.6% in returns through dividends and share growth. Yet if there’s the potential for a dividend stock to do this month after month, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is one to consider.

Breaking it down

First, let’s get straight to what FRU stock does and what it would take to create these earnings. FRU is a dividend stock operating as a Canadian energy royalty company. Freehold Royalties is a Canadian energy royalty company. It doesn’t drill or operate wells, but owns mineral titles and leases land to energy producers in Canada and the U.S. In return, it collects a percentage of the production revenue (royalties) without taking on the operating costs or capital risk of exploration. That structure gives it unusually stable cash flow in the oil and gas world, all while operating with low overhead and high margins.

At writing, FRU stock is operating with a monthly dividend of about $0.09 per share, or $1.08 per year. This gives it a current dividend yield of 8% at the time of writing. What’s more, the dividend has steadily increased the dividend since reinstating it in 2021 after the oil crash, and analysts expect future hikes if oil stays near US$80 per barrel.

To figure out how to create $800 per month, you can either put that $100,000 straight into the stock for dividends, or look longer term. Right now, it would take almost $150,000 to create $800 per month from dividends alone. Yet in the last five years, shares have grown by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%! So taking that into consideration, here is what investors could earn.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYSHARE INCREASENEW PRICERETURNSTOTAL INVESTMENT
FRU$13.727,289$1.08$7,872Monthly28%$17.56$26,526$100,000

Worth the investment?

So now you’ve created passive income of a whopping $34,398 from a combination of returns and dividends. That’s far more than the $9,600 earned, but not as stable given that it’s not all from dividend income. Even still, right now this offers investors $2,866.50 in monthly income!

Now, how likely is it that we’re going to see that cash flow? Analysts believe that earnings are strong, with funds from operations at $76 million and net income at $57 million, both up year over year. Furthermore, net debt to funds from operations operates at a very low leverage. In fact, the company looks as though it might outperform in the near future given its 55% revenue exposure to oil and 45% from natural gas.

Certainly, there are risks from the exposure to the fall and rise of oil and gas prices. Yet with a market cap near $2 billion, it trades well but can move sharply when energy sentiment shifts. All in all, it’s not risk-free, but it does seem to have a path to growth.

Bottom line

FRU stock is a solid dividend stock now looking as though it might even be a great deal. It’s not one to buy, hold, and simply collect income on. However, if your goal is immense monthly income, that can certainly come your way through an investment like FRU stock.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Energy Stocks

4.1% Annual Cash Flow: This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) pays a $0.57 quarterly dividend, and has a 4.1% yield.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Energy Stocks

This 8.5% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parex Resources is a low-cost, debt-free Colombian oil producer yielding big income, but oil price and country risks could still…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Just Made a $5 Billion Bet That Could Solve AI’s Biggest Problem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is investing US$5 billion in Bloom Energy fuel cells to power AI data centres faster and cleaner, so here’s…

Read more »

box of children's toys
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’d Pass On to My Kids

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies, with steady and predictable cash flows and a strong outlook.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

| Kay Ng

While Imperial Oil is a top energy stock to own, it would be a safer buy on a 10–15% pullback.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

How Canadian Resource Stocks Could Outperform in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don't need a commodity supercycle, these three Canadian resource stocks could outperform by exploiting niche advantages, discipline, and strategic…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Energy Stocks

TSX Breakout Stocks That Just Made the Leap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover three TSX breakout stocks with explosive growth potential and learn why these should be on your investment watchlist.

Read more »

pipeline payday
Energy Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks Set to Cash In on Natural Gas Surge

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Natural gas production is getting a big boost, and there are a few ways Canadian investors can benefit.

Read more »