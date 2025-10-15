2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

Generate a reliable monthly passive income by investing in these two Canadian REITs and holding them in your self-directed investment portfolio.

The last few years have made it clear that having just one revenue stream is simply not enough. Creating passive-income streams by investing your savings smartly (or Foolishly) is necessary to achieve long-term financial freedom. Investing in real estate seems attractive, but it comes with the drawback of requiring a massive cash outlay and the hassle of managing investment properties. Fortunately, there’s a way to become a landlord without the trivialities that come with it: Investing in real estate investment trusts ( REITs ).

Providing regular monthly distributions, REITs are companies that own and operate income-generating properties. In return for holding shares, REIT rewards them with monthly payments. Legally, they are required to distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders. For investors seeking a passive-income stream, REITs can be a dream come true.

Against this backdrop, here are two top Canadian REITs to consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio.

RioCan REIT

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) is a $5.54 billion market-cap REIT that owns, develops, and operates a portfolio of retail-focused and increasingly mixed-use properties. Its portfolio includes 178 properties, leased to retail clients. It also boasts a healthy 97.5% occupancy rate, meaning that it generates solid revenue from its portfolio.

RioCan has most of its properties in major Canadian markets. These are markets with high barriers to entry. Being well-capitalized allows RioCan to consistently grow its portfolio. The demand for high-quality retail-focused properties is growing. RioCan has a pipeline of 43.8 million square feet of properties in its development pipeline, ready to meet the demand as it grows. RioCan REIT pays its investors $0.0965 per share each month, translating to a 6.17% annualized dividend yield.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a $4.71 billion market-cap, fully-integrated commercial and residential REIT. Its portfolio includes almost 200 properties, boasting a strong tenant base. SmartCentres shopping malls are a presence that many Canadians feel, with around 90% of the Canadian population living within 10km of one of its shopping centers. With around 60% of its tenants offering essential services and 95% of them having a regional or national presence, it has the kind of tenants that help it generate solid and reliable revenue.

SmartCentres REIT boasts a 98.6% occupancy rate. The rising demand for retail space also benefits SmartCentres. The REIT has 58.9 million square feet of developmental approvals pending, which can help it meet the growing demand. As of this writing, SmartCentres REIT trades for $26.39 per share, and it pays investors $0.1542 per share per month, translating to a 7.01% annualized dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in REITs offers investors exposure to real estate in a convenient and accessible manner. With professionals managing the portfolio of properties, you can simply kick back and enjoy the monthly returns that will be proportional to how much you invest. There are plenty of REITs to pick from on the TSX, and these two could be excellent foundations for an income-focused portfolio.