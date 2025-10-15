Member Login
Should You Buy Suncor Energy Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

Cash flows are rising and costs are falling at Suncor, which is driving returns, dividends, and shareholder value higher.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Key Points

  • • Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) has transformed from operational struggles to deliver exceptional returns with the stock rising 270% from 2020 lows to over $55, while growing its dividend 170% over five years (22% CAGR) and operating cash flow increasing 500% to $15.9 billion.
  • • The company's diversified upstream and downstream operations provide steady cash flows that support a 4.11% dividend yield, with management returning nearly $1.5 billion to shareholders last quarter through dividends and buybacks while maintaining strong fundamentals including 12.7% return on equity and consistent earnings growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Suncor Energy

The volatility of energy stocks can understandably scare investors away. While this is understandable, there is a lot more to these stocks than volatility. More than ever, energy companies are creating value and cleaning up their operations as they head into the future. This is what has enabled Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) to provide investors with a generous dividend yield of 4.1% today.

Should we buy Suncor Energy stock for this dividend?

Suncor’s turnaround

A few years ago, Suncor was in the headlines. But not in a good way. You see, the company was struggling with safety concerns, accidents, operational inefficiencies, and all-around sub-optimal performance.

A new CEO and an internal shake-up followed. After hitting lows of approximately $15 back in 2020, Suncor’s stock is currently trading at more than $55. This represents an increase of almost 270%. Moreover, Suncor’s dividend has been on the rise. In fact, Suncor’s dividend has increased 170% in the last five years, which is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%.

Driving steady cash flows

Suncor’s business is comprised of a downstream segment (refining) as well as an upstream segment (exploration and production). This diversification provides Suncor with the benefit of more predictable and steady cash flows, with each segment driven by slightly different variables.

In the five years ended 2024, Suncor’s operating cash flow increased 500% to $15.9 billion. In the first half of 2025, this robust performance continued, with $5 billion in operating cash flow.

This is a key characteristic of the business – more stable and resilient cash flows. And Suncor’s management has committed to the return of these cash flows to shareholders. In Suncor’s most recent quarter, nearly $1.5 billion was returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. It is just this type of business that’s very conducive to steady, reliable dividends.

Beating expectations

Suncor has come out of the hard times by developing a new focus and a new culture. The results of this? Record production, record refinery utilization, and lower operating costs, to name just a few.

Of course, this has also come hand-in-hand with strong bottom line results that have been beating expectations for many quarters now. In 2024, Suncor posted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.40, 6% higher than the prior year.

Finally, Suncor has been generating strong returns as a result of the company’s focus on value creation, debt reduction, and operating efficiencies. For example, Suncor’s return on equity (ROE) currently stands at 12.7%. ROE is a measure of how efficiently a company uses shareholders’ money to generate profit. So, this means that for every $1 of common equity, Suncor generates $12.70 of net income.

The bottom line

While Suncor is an energy company that can be subject to volatility due to the nature of a commodity business, the company has taken steps to improve the quality and quantity of its earnings and cash flows. This is resulting in greater value creation, greater efficiencies, and greater shareholder returns. Therefore, I would definitely buy Suncor Energy stock for its high-quality dividend.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

