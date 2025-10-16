Member Login
Home » Investing » Cenovus Is Getting Ready to Buy MEG Energy: Is Either Stock a Buy Before the Merger?

Cenovus Is Getting Ready to Buy MEG Energy: Is Either Stock a Buy Before the Merger?

Cenovus is set to acquire MEG Energy – here’s which stock could make sense before the deal closes and what investors should consider.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
businessmen shake hands to close a deal

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • MEG shareholders can take $29.80 cash or Cenovus stock, so buying MEG now offers limited upside until the deal closes.
  • Cenovus shares may gain if the merger succeeds, offering long-term upside but with integration and debt risks.
  • Short-term traders might prefer MEG; investors seeking multi-year growth should favor Cenovus and watch for synergies.

Mergers can be some of the most exciting places for investors to find new opportunities. After all, it’s two great companies in many cases becoming even better. And that’s what many might think when looking at Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) getting ready to buy MEG Energy (TSX:MEG).

The thing is, which is the energy stock to buy before the big day? Let’s get into what happened, what we’re waiting on, and what investors should do before the merger.

What happened

Cenovus and MEG announced on August 22, 2025 a definitive arrangement agreement whereby CVE would acquire all issued and outstanding shares. The deal is valued at $7.9 billion, including assumed debt. The deal will close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

So why does CVE want MEG in the first place? A few reasons. MEG operates adjacent assets, creating operational synergy. Combining would help reduce duplication, consolidate infrastructure, and reduce costs. In fact, CVE estimates cost synergies up to $400 million per year.

Furthermore, MEG has long life reserves, so CVE gets an extended runway for production. So now, by pooling operations, CVE can spread fixed costs across a large base and use shared pipelines and infrastructure, as well as negotiate better terms on inputs.

CVE

So now let’s look at which stock looks more attractive ahead of the merger by examining each separately. For CVE, the acquisition is structured in cash and stock. The merger dynamics create an “option premium” for owning CVE right now. If the deal goes through nice and neat, CVE may benefit from upside.

In fact, some analysts now believe CVE looks undervalued. Numbers would support that, trading at 16.5 times earnings at writing and with shares up just 4% in the last year. So when the deal goes through, investors could be in for a nice boost.

Overall, analysts are bullish about the future of the energy stock. Yet of course, there are more risks on the side of CVE than there are for MEG. MEG will be gone, and in its place will be a company that now has to use those synergies and production to pay down massive debt. Should there be any integration risks, the price paid could end up looking like a premium.

MEG

So then what about investing in MEG before the buy? As mentioned, the company gets infused with $7.9 billion, or $27.25 per share. This was later boosted to $29.80 per share to beat out a rival bid. What’s more, investors have the choice to have their investment converted to CVE shares or to take out the cash. The choice is yours.

The thing is, the offer represented a 33% premium to the original trading price, one that’s now priced in. I mean, we can see why it was such a great deal from an earnings standpoint. The second quarter saw $1.5 billion in revenue, up 9% year-over-year, with net income at $282 million. Operating costs were among the lowest in Canadian heavy oil, with debt down to just $1.4 billion.

But where does this leave investors? Basically, if the share price is below that $29.80, you’re getting a deal. But the moment it’s higher, there’s no longer that deal. So there can certainly be some short-term upside for investors before the year’s end.

Bottom line

All considered, whether you buy will come down to your own personal goals. If you can get a deal, then buying before the merger would be a good idea if you go with MEG in the short term. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a multi-year buy, then CVE is a far better choice. In either case, investors will certainly want to keep an eye on these two energy stocks.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Suncor Energy Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cash flows are rising and costs are falling at Suncor, which is driving returns, dividends, and shareholder value higher.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Energy Stocks

4.1% Annual Cash Flow: This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) pays a $0.57 quarterly dividend, and has a 4.1% yield.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Energy Stocks

This 8.5% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parex Resources is a low-cost, debt-free Colombian oil producer yielding big income, but oil price and country risks could still…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Just Made a $5 Billion Bet That Could Solve AI’s Biggest Problem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is investing US$5 billion in Bloom Energy fuel cells to power AI data centres faster and cleaner, so here’s…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $100,000 Into Immense Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can $100,000 generate big monthly income? Freehold Royalties' high yield and past share gains offer a possible path.

Read more »

box of children's toys
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’d Pass On to My Kids

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies, with steady and predictable cash flows and a strong outlook.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

| Kay Ng

While Imperial Oil is a top energy stock to own, it would be a safer buy on a 10–15% pullback.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

How Canadian Resource Stocks Could Outperform in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don't need a commodity supercycle, these three Canadian resource stocks could outperform by exploiting niche advantages, discipline, and strategic…

Read more »