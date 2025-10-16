Worried About Inflation? This 6% TSX Dividend Stock Has You Covered

Inflation is quietly eroding your savings, so here’s how investing, especially in dividend-paying renewables like Polaris Renewable (PIF), can help protect your purchasing power.

Inflation has a sneaky way of eating into your purchasing power. You might not notice it day to day, but over time, that same $100 buys fewer groceries, less gas, and even hits your morning coffee as it creeps up in price. The best way to fight back? Put your money to work. Investing isn’t just about growing wealth; it’s one of the most effective shields against inflation.

Fighting back

Let’s take a broad look at the economic impact first. Inflation rises when the cost of goods and services increases faster than wages or savings interest rates. Leaving money in a chequing or low-yield savings account means it loses value in real terms. For example, if inflation sits around 3% and your savings earn 1%, you’re effectively losing 2% of purchasing power each year!

That’s where investing steps in. Stocks are one of the strongest long-term defences. Companies can raise prices along with inflation, meaning earnings and share prices often rise, too. The S&P/TSX Composite Index historically averages returns near 7% annually, well above typical inflation rates.

Dividends add another layer of protection. Many Canadian blue-chip companies, such as banks or telecoms, have long records of increasing dividends year after year. Those rising payouts act as a built-in inflation adjustment, boosting your income to match higher prices. Holding dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) makes it even better, since you keep all that growth tax-free.

Consider PIF

If you’re worried about inflation, renewable energy is one of the best places you can look. And when it comes to a higher 6% dividend yield and a great deal, Polaris Renewable Energy (TSX:PIF) can be a great inflation hedge. PIF operates renewable energy projects, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its portfolio includes geothermal plants, run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, solar projects, and other renewable power assets across several countries.

Renewable energy assets often have long useful lives and contracts or tariffs that can adjust over time. This gives some upside to growing or preserving cash flow over inflationary cycles. PIF is also expanding via acquisitions in its project pipeline. So there’s even more to look forward to if you’re an investor considering this stock as a long-term hold against inflation.

PIF pays a dividend coming out quarterly, sitting at about 6% as of writing. This, of course, gives you an excellent inflation hedge right there, especially if shares wobble. Though right now, shares are up 9% in the last year, yet still trade at a valuable 17 times forward earnings and 0.85 times book value. All together, you’re getting a great deal on a low volatility stock.

Bottom line

Overall, PIF has features that make it a candidate for an inflation-aware dividend holding. The yield is high and attractive in a low-interest environment. It leans on real assets, which tend to be more resilient in inflationary regimes. Plus, the relative stability of the share price helps limit downside risk to income investors.

So, if inflation has you worried, think of investing as your quiet rebellion. Every dollar you put into strong companies, dividend stocks, or inflation-linked assets works to protect the lifestyle you’re building. In an era where prices keep creeping higher, standing still isn’t neutral; it’s losing ground. Investing keeps you moving forward.