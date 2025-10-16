Member Login
Home » Investing » Worried About Inflation? This 6% TSX Dividend Stock Has You Covered

Worried About Inflation? This 6% TSX Dividend Stock Has You Covered

Inflation is quietly eroding your savings, so here’s how investing, especially in dividend-paying renewables like Polaris Renewable (PIF), can help protect your purchasing power.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing beats cash: stocks historically outpace inflation, preserving and growing your purchasing power over time.
  • Dividend growers raise income over time, helping offset rising prices and hold inside tax-advantaged accounts when possible.
  • Polaris Renewable (PIF) offers about a 6% yield and real-asset exposure, making it a potential inflation hedge.

Inflation has a sneaky way of eating into your purchasing power. You might not notice it day to day, but over time, that same $100 buys fewer groceries, less gas, and even hits your morning coffee as it creeps up in price. The best way to fight back? Put your money to work. Investing isn’t just about growing wealth; it’s one of the most effective shields against inflation.

Fighting back

Let’s take a broad look at the economic impact first. Inflation rises when the cost of goods and services increases faster than wages or savings interest rates. Leaving money in a chequing or low-yield savings account means it loses value in real terms. For example, if inflation sits around 3% and your savings earn 1%, you’re effectively losing 2% of purchasing power each year!

That’s where investing steps in. Stocks are one of the strongest long-term defences. Companies can raise prices along with inflation, meaning earnings and share prices often rise, too. The S&P/TSX Composite Index historically averages returns near 7% annually, well above typical inflation rates.

Dividends add another layer of protection. Many Canadian blue-chip companies, such as banks or telecoms, have long records of increasing dividends year after year. Those rising payouts act as a built-in inflation adjustment, boosting your income to match higher prices. Holding dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) makes it even better, since you keep all that growth tax-free.

Consider PIF

If you’re worried about inflation, renewable energy is one of the best places you can look. And when it comes to a higher 6% dividend yield and a great deal, Polaris Renewable Energy (TSX:PIF) can be a great inflation hedge. PIF operates renewable energy projects, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its portfolio includes geothermal plants, run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, solar projects, and other renewable power assets across several countries.

Renewable energy assets often have long useful lives and contracts or tariffs that can adjust over time. This gives some upside to growing or preserving cash flow over inflationary cycles. PIF is also expanding via acquisitions in its project pipeline. So there’s even more to look forward to if you’re an investor considering this stock as a long-term hold against inflation.

PIF pays a dividend coming out quarterly, sitting at about 6% as of writing. This, of course, gives you an excellent inflation hedge right there, especially if shares wobble. Though right now, shares are up 9% in the last year, yet still trade at a valuable 17 times forward earnings and 0.85 times book value. All together, you’re getting a great deal on a low volatility stock.

Bottom line

Overall, PIF has features that make it a candidate for an inflation-aware dividend holding. The yield is high and attractive in a low-interest environment. It leans on real assets, which tend to be more resilient in inflationary regimes. Plus, the relative stability of the share price helps limit downside risk to income investors.

So, if inflation has you worried, think of investing as your quiet rebellion. Every dollar you put into strong companies, dividend stocks, or inflation-linked assets works to protect the lifestyle you’re building. In an era where prices keep creeping higher, standing still isn’t neutral; it’s losing ground. Investing keeps you moving forward.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Polaris Renewable Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Is Getting Ready to Buy MEG Energy: Is Either Stock a Buy Before the Merger?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus is set to acquire MEG Energy – here’s which stock could make sense before the deal closes and what…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Suncor Energy Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cash flows are rising and costs are falling at Suncor, which is driving returns, dividends, and shareholder value higher.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Energy Stocks

4.1% Annual Cash Flow: This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) pays a $0.57 quarterly dividend, and has a 4.1% yield.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Energy Stocks

This 8.5% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parex Resources is a low-cost, debt-free Colombian oil producer yielding big income, but oil price and country risks could still…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Just Made a $5 Billion Bet That Could Solve AI’s Biggest Problem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is investing US$5 billion in Bloom Energy fuel cells to power AI data centres faster and cleaner, so here’s…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $100,000 Into Immense Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can $100,000 generate big monthly income? Freehold Royalties' high yield and past share gains offer a possible path.

Read more »

box of children's toys
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’d Pass On to My Kids

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies, with steady and predictable cash flows and a strong outlook.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

| Kay Ng

While Imperial Oil is a top energy stock to own, it would be a safer buy on a 10–15% pullback.

Read more »