How I’d Make $300 in Monthly Income With Just $60,000

Want $300 per month from $60,000? Here’s a step-by-step plan and why Sienna Senior Living’s monthly dividend might get you there.

If you want to make $300 per month in passive income from $60,000, the key is balancing yield, safety, and sustainability. That target translates to a 6% annual return. That’s doable in Canada, but it requires smart stock selection, diversification, and realistic expectations. So today, let’s get into what steps to take, and one dividend stock that could get you there.

First steps

Before you begin, we need to do the math. Creating $300 per month equals $3,600 per year, and that translates to a 6% annual yield. That’s above what most blue-chip dividend stocks pay at 3% to 5%, so you’ll either need to invest in high-yielding stocks or blend growth and income.

When seeking that 6%, you are also going to want to look at companies that create consistent free cash flow. This pays dividends without stretching them. A sustainable dividend yield will come from companies with several key factors. They include a 70% or lower payout ratio, consistent or rising dividends of over five years, a low debt-to-equity ratio – ideally under 1 – and in a defensive or essential service.

To make that money really work for you, there are two factors to consider. First, put that cash into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). This will allow you to take out cash tax-free whenever it’s needed. Furthermore, consider reinvesting your dividends to compound and boost your yields and returns over time!

Consider Sienna

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) could be one of the more compelling options for Canadians building a monthly passive income from a $60,000 portfolio. It combines a stable, predictable business model with an attractive yield, reliable monthly dividends, and a sector that benefits from one of the most powerful long-term trends in the country: Canada’s aging population.

Sienna is one of Canada’s largest owners and operators of retirement residences and long-term care homes, with over 70 retirement communities and 30 long-term care facilities across Ontario and British Columbia. It holds a combination of private pay and government-backed revenue, providing a built-in balance between market exposure and stability.

And of course, it’s built with dividends in mind. Right now, investors can bring in $0.078 per share monthly, or $0.94 annually. This puts it into a dividend yield of 5% as of writing. Add in some growth and you’re certainly hitting that 6%. Importantly, this dividend has remained stable for years, even through the pandemic, when the company managed to continue payouts despite unprecedented challenges in senior care. In fact, if you were to invest in SIA right now with that $60,000, here’s what that could look like.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SIA $18.77 3,197 $0.94 $3,005 Monthly $59,989

Bottom line

Sienna is the kind of stock you buy for reliability, not excitement. Its predictable cash flows, strong demographic support, and monthly dividends make it an ideal anchor for a passive income portfolio. Reinvest early, stay diversified, and you’ll not only earn $300/month but likely grow that income every year, even into retirement.