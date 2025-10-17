Too Busy to Invest? 3 Set-and-Forget Stocks to Just Buy Already

TD Bank is an example of a stock that we can invest in and tuck away with confidence. The other two are telecom and energy companies.

Some products and services we’ll always need. And some companies will always have a clear, competitive advantage in their industries. Well, nothing is forever and there are no guarantees, but in some cases, we can safely bet on their continued dominance and survival. In this article, I’d like to cover three no-worry stocks that we can expect to continue to dominate in their respective industries and therefore continue to provide investors with regular dividend income and growth. Sounds too good to be true? Let’s explore the reasons to invest in these stocks.

Enbridge: A North American energy leader

As a company with a broad and vast network of energy infrastructure assets and utilities in North America, Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) is one company that investors have been able to rely on.

For the last three decades, Enbridge stock has provided its shareholders with annual dividend increases, strong capital appreciation, and continued reliability. For example, the company has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. In fact, since 1995, Enbridge’s annual dividend per share has grown by 1,400% to the current $3.77. Also, Enbridge successfully delivered on its financial guidance for the last 19 years.

These two very important statistics highlight the very case that I’m making. Investors who don’t have time to follow their stocks can rest assured in the knowledge that Enbridge is taking care of things.

Telus

The second stock that I am recommending is Telus Inc. (TSX:T). Telus is one of Canada’s leading telecommunications giants. Its history is as colourful as it is successful. From its differentiating businesses such as Telus Health to its impressive history of dividend payments and increases, Telus is the telecom stock that investors can rely on.

Telus’ earnings per share (EPS) in 2024 actually increased 9.5% to $1.04, and in the first six months of 2025, EPS only declined 6%. This result is a strong one considering the difficult environment that telecoms have been facing this year. Pricing pressure and increased competition have taken their toll.

But looking at Telus’ history can leave us with comfort. In 2024, Telus increased its dividend by 7% to the current $1.61 per share. This was the 27th increase since Telus’ dividend program was initiated in 2011. Since 2004, the company has returned more than $42.6 billion to shareholders, including $18 per share in dividends.

Looking ahead, Telus has a lot to look forward to. Increasing cash flows have accompanied strong growth prospects at its Telus Health and Telus Agriculture and Consumer Goods segments.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is one of Canada’s top two banks and one of the top six North American banks. This size and market position within the banking industry give TD Bank the advantage of diversification, presence, and scale.

TD Bank stock is another ideal stock for those investors who have limited time to invest. This is because TD Bank is one of the best with a healthy risk culture, strong capitalization, and leading presence.

While there have been times when the economy has faltered in the last few decades and disasters have happened, TD Bank has stood strong. This is a function of the strength of the Canadian banking system and of TD Bank itself.

While there are some risks out there (as there always is), I think that TD Bank will thrive, as will its stock. This is because the bank has proven its resiliency. In the last 10 years, the bank’s annual dividend has increased 123% to the current $4.20. This is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The bottom line

The three stocks that I highlighted in this article are really well-suited for investors who would like a stress-free investing experience, and for those who will not be hands-on when they invest. They all pay a strong dividend, and they are all leaders in essential industries.