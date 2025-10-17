Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Canadian Stock Is Perfect for a Boom in Public Spending

Why This Canadian Stock Is Perfect for a Boom in Public Spending

Aecon Group is one of Canada’s largest construction and infrastructure companies, and it’s posting record backlog amidst strong demand.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) is positioned to capitalize on Canada's massive infrastructure spending boom, with the Parliamentary Budget Office projecting $159 billion in government infrastructure investments over five years while Aecon maintains a record $10.7 billion backlog and generated $4.2 billion in 2024 revenue.
  • • Despite recent profitability challenges from pandemic-era project disruptions, the company delivered strong 31% revenue growth last quarter driven by nuclear, civil, and utilities spending, while management focuses on risk mitigation through partnerships and recurring revenue streams to improve margins as legacy projects complete.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Aecon

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) is one of Canada’s largest publicly traded construction and infrastructure development companies. The company generated $4.2 billion in revenue in 2024 and its current backlog is at record levels of $10.7 billion.

Let’s take a look at why I think that this Canadian stock is the one to buy for exposure to increased public spending.

Infrastructure spending is booming

Before I get into the specifics on Aecon, I would like to review government spending plans.

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) estimates that the Government of Canada will spend $159 billion on infrastructure in the next five years. The areas of focus are the same as they have been, but they bear repeating. They include investments in public transit, renewable energy, communities and housing, trade and transportation, and rural and northern communities.

This spending boom is a big part of what’s driving Aecon’s growth and with the investments still underway, it will continue to drive growth in the future. Aecon’s stock price has already been reflecting this positive infrastructure spending environment. As you can see from the graph below, the stock has rallied 74% in the last five years.

Aecon’s results are also booming

In Aecon’s latest quarter, the impact of all of this spending was evident. Adjusted revenue came in at $1.3 billion, 31% higher than the same period last year. This was driven by strength in nuclear spending in Ontario and the US, as well as strength in civil spending, which includes road building and mass transit spending. Finally, it was driven by spending on utilities and gas distribution infrastructure.

While Aecon’s bottom line results were less than impressive, with earnings per share (EPS) coming in at a loss of $0.09, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the company’s profitability. Management’s focus remains on improving profitability.

In the last five years, Aecon’s business has benefitted from all of these positive trends. And this is reflected in the company’s financial results. For example, revenue increased 16.4% to $4.2 billion in this time period and its net income increased 122% to $161.9 million. Also, Aecon’s backlog is at record levels.

Focus on risk and profitability

Before I close off, I would like to review Aecon’s bottom-line performance – a net loss. Cost overruns and challenges on pandemic-era projects are to blame. This will no longer be an issue as these projects reach full completion. Aecon’s new way of doing things is all about minimizing the risks and maximizing profitability. For example, the company has a strong recurring revenue base and has taken a lot of the risk out of its projects by entering into partnerships, so as to limit its debt load.

The bottom line

Aecon is the Canadian stock to own today to benefit from the infrastructure spending boom. This boom reflects the significant amount of infrastructure investment underway in North America. The current infrastructure is simply old and in need of replacement and/or updating. Also, the transition to a net zero economy is necessitating significant investments in order to build out the infrastructure to support this transition.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Aecon. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn a TFSA Into $300/Month in Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Primed for Big Returns

| Andrew Button

goeasy (TSX:GSY) looks cheap today.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

If You’re Worried About an AI Bubble, Buy This Stock Instead

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is a great safety stock for investors worried about an AI-driven meltdown in stocks.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have managed to maintain and even increase their dividends for years regardless of economic downturns.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Investing

The TSX Is Around Its All-Time High: Is It Too Late to Invest in the Index?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether the TSX is worth buying near all-time highs, or if investors should look elsewhere for growth…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Make $300 in Monthly Income With Just $60,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $300 per month from $60,000? Here’s a step-by-step plan and why Sienna Senior Living’s monthly dividend might get you…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Investing

These 2 Canadian Stocks Have Risen More Than 40% This Year

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I expect the rally in these two Canadian stocks to continue.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Investing

1 Defensive Growth Stock to Keep Buying on the Way Down

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock looks way too cheap for investors seeking defensive growth that cannot be stopped.

Read more »