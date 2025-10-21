Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Utility Stock Down 20% That I’d Buy and Hold Forever

1 Canadian Utility Stock Down 20% That I’d Buy and Hold Forever

Utility dips can be buying opportunities, so check Hydro One’s earnings, debt, and regulator outlook before adding on a pullback.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Find out why the utility fell, earnings misses, regulatory moves, or debt refinancing risk change the outlook.
  • If dividend coverage and cash flow remain strong, a price drop can lock in a higher yield for long-term income.
  • Hydro One’s regulated cash flow is durable, but watch valuation, rate approvals, and capital costs before buying.

When a utility stock on the TSX dips, it can look tempting, but before jumping in, it’s smart to understand why it’s down and what that means for the long term. Utilities are usually the definition of stability: steady dividends, predictable cash flow, and regulated rates. So, when one falls, it often signals something more specific than a general market wobble.

What to watch

First, look at earnings and guidance. A weak quarter can knock down share prices, especially if management cuts its growth outlook or faces unexpected costs. For example, higher maintenance expenses, delayed projects, or regulatory changes can all eat into profit margins. Read the latest report to see whether this is a one-time issue or a lasting challenge.

Another key factor is regulation. Utilities rely on approval from provincial regulators to raise rates and recover costs. If a regulator denies a rate increase or slows the approval process, it can pressure revenue. However, these effects are usually temporary, and utilities tend to catch up over the next rate cycle once inflationary costs are recognized.

Then there’s debt exposure. Utilities are capital-intensive and usually carry significant debt. Rising interest rates mean higher borrowing costs, so if the utility stock has large refinancing needs, that can weigh on earnings. Checking the balance sheet can tell you how much of the debt matures soon and whether management has locked in low rates.

You should also watch dividend coverage. If payout ratios creep too high, investors start to worry about sustainability, leading to a sell-off. But if the dividend remains well-covered by cash flow, a price drop might simply make yields more attractive. Many long-term investors actually use dips like this to lock in higher yields on defensive names.

H

That’s why it might be worth considering Hydro One (TSX:H) as a strong long-term utility stock when the share price dips. After all, it has had dips before, but come roaring back as it has these last few weeks. In the last month alone, shares are up 7.5%. Yet that comes after a drop in the summer, when shares reached $53 per share, only to drop 9% after earnings. So let’s look at what to consider.

Hydro One is a regulated electricity transmission-and-distribution company based in Ontario. It operates three main segments: transmission and distribution, telecom, and other services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers across Ontario using roughly 30,000 km of transmission line and 125,000 km of primary distribution lines. Because it is regulated, its revenues are more predictable than those of many kinds of businesses. That gives it a classic utility profile for a long-term hold.

Now there are positives and negatives. On the plus side, analysts love that it’s a “boring” utility stock that could build generational wealth. This is owing to its regulated business, stable demand, and large customer base in Ontario. The utility stock recently reported a Q2 2025 earnings beat, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 and revenue net of purchased power up 7% year-over-year. Plus, it offers a 2.5% dividend yield at writing, supported by a 61% payout ratio.

However, growth has been modest and the valuation is high trading at 23 times earnings at writing. That suggests the market is pricing in fairly solid performance already, so downside risk or underperformance could hurt. Plus, regulated utilities depend on what regulators approve in terms of rate base, cost recovery, and return on equity. Any unfavourable decision or regulatory lag can hurt. Furthermore, though the business is regulated and predictable, infrastructure replacement, storm damage, regulatory delays, cost inflation, and capital‐intensive investments can all bite.

Bottom line

In short, a dip in a utility stock doesn’t always spell trouble; sometimes it’s an opportunity disguised as fear. Look for clues in earnings, the debt structure, and rate trends. If the fundamentals remain intact and dividends are stable, that dip might just be a chance to buy long-term income at a discount. And that could be the case for Hydro One stock during the next dip.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock Is Slumping: Long-Term Buy or Dividend Danger?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge faces hefty project costs and regulatory risks, but its fee-based cash flow and long dividend streak still make it…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock You’ll Want to Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Collect a 6.7% monthly dividend from a fortress balance sheet. This Canadian energy stock could double your money in a…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 64% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 64% from all-time highs, Computer Modelling Group is a TSX stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Should You Forget Enbridge Stock and Buy This Magnificent Dividend Stock Instead?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) may be a better long-term dividend pick than Enbridge (TSX:ENB), despite its higher yield.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Worried About Inflation? This 6% TSX Dividend Stock Has You Covered

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation is quietly eroding your savings, so here’s how investing, especially in dividend-paying renewables like Polaris Renewable (PIF), can help…

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Is Getting Ready to Buy MEG Energy: Is Either Stock a Buy Before the Merger?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus is set to acquire MEG Energy – here’s which stock could make sense before the deal closes and what…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Suncor Energy Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cash flows are rising and costs are falling at Suncor, which is driving returns, dividends, and shareholder value higher.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Energy Stocks

4.1% Annual Cash Flow: This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) pays a $0.57 quarterly dividend, and has a 4.1% yield.

Read more »