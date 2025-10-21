Member Login
Home » Investing » Constellation Software Stock Is Down 29% From its High: It’s Probably Time to Buy

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) shares look like a steal after falling into a bear market amid the broad AI surge.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Key Points

  • The AI-driven rally resembles the internet boom: some AI names are wildly overvalued and likely to correct, but the broader market isn’t necessarily in a bubble, so valuation-conscious, diversified investors should avoid panic selling and look for value.
  • Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is highlighted as a buyable dip after a ~25–29% pullback—its strong balance sheet, acquisition strategy, and durable moat make it a compelling value play (consider around $3,700)

Sure, the internet boom is the closest and perhaps the most convenient environment to compare the AI-driven one we’re currently in. As always, though, some things are different this time around (though, that’s no excuse to bet recklessly on AI stocks with little regard for valuations and tech-driven growth trajectories moving forward), with obscenely priced speculative stocks existing alongside the likes of some fairly priced growth plays in addition to severely-undervalued names in and outside of the tech scene that might even be able to move higher if an AI-led correction were to happen.

If you’re a DIY stock picker, it’s your job to steer clear of the high-risk plays as you look for value, which can still be had in a market that many others may be inclined to dismiss as overheated, overvalued, or even overdue for a painful crash.

Don’t let AI bubble fears steer you clear of tech

Arguably, all the caution, anxiety, and concern over valuations, as well as the term “bubble” being thrown around, leads me to think that we’re not actually in one, at least not the markets as a whole. Indeed, a frothy, overheated part of the market can correct itself without dragging absolutely everything down. And if you’ve invested through the bear market of 2022, you’ll know that there are places you can be in to limit the damage.

Either way, I think there’s overvaluation within the AI scene that will, in due time, probably face a correction within the next couple of years. But really, we should always be expecting a correction to happen annually. It’s only normal, after all. As such, I think there’s no sense in fearing market drawdowns if you’re well diversified and have a defensive part of your portfolio that can withstand rockier moves in markets.

Constellation Software: The dip looks buyable

But for those investors who’ve diversified while insisting on modest multiples on the shares they buy, I think there’s no reason to panic-sell. Indeed, if you’ve stuck with the blue-chip names with improving growth profiles, don’t feel the pressure to hit that panic button, especially when it comes to high-quality names like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), which, I believe, is a market bargain hiding in plain sight, now off 25% in three months and just shy of 29% from all-time highs. The stock is not just in bear market territory, but it seems to be rolling over, with the last year or so of gains now wiped out.

Indeed, the stepping away of Mark Leonard has some investors rushing to the exits. While he is a brilliant manager, I think there’s really no sense in hitting the panic button, since Constellation is still the same terrific software play it was before Leonard’s resignation.

Indeed, with a great balance sheet and a formula to acquire its way to better growth, I think the latest dip is a historic buying opportunity in a name whose moat will not erode away as AI takes off. If anything, Constellation looks like an AI winner, as it looks to give some of the startup tech plays a boost as they look to leverage disruptive tech and tools to disrupt new markets.

Personally, Constellation stock looks like a great value that might turn a corner when the market runs over a roadbump into year’s end. Given this, I’d look to consider a position at around $3,700, a high price of admission for retail investors, but a relative bargain compared to what you’re getting.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

