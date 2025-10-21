Member Login
Home » Investing » The Dividend Stock I’d Trust to Pay Me for the Next 30 Years

The Dividend Stock I’d Trust to Pay Me for the Next 30 Years

Do you want a dividend stock that still pays in 30 years? Focus on durable cash flow, conservative payout ratios, and strong balance sheets. Here’s how to think about BCE.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
hand stacking money coins

Key Points

  • Choose companies with long dividend histories, payout ratios under 70%, low debt, and consistent free cash flow to survive decades.
  • Favour essential industries because demand stays steady through economic cycles.
  • BCE offers a 5.2% yield and essential demand, but its very high payout ratio makes it a pick for patient, risk-tolerant investors.

If you want a dividend stock you can trust for the next 30 years, you’re really looking for one thing: staying power. Not every dividend stock paying a yield today will still be doing so decades from now. Some will cut the dividends, others may disappear entirely. The trick is spotting businesses built to outlast market trends, rate cycles, and leadership changes, and keep growing quietly in the background while you live your life.

Considerations

So, let’s look at what investors should consider before picking up these companies. Start by focusing on dividend stocks with a long track record of paying and raising dividends. A business that’s consistently grown its payout through recessions, pandemics, and inflation scares is showing financial discipline and steady demand for its products.

Next, consider industry durability. Certain sectors naturally lend themselves to 30-year consistency, like utilities that provide electricity and water, telecoms that power connectivity, banks that anchor the financial system, and transportation or pipeline companies that keep goods and energy moving. These are industries tied to basic needs, not fads.

Another key is balance sheet strength. Even the most dependable company can hit rough patches, so you want firms with low debt relative to cash flow. A payout ratio under 70% is a good sign that the dividend stock isn’t stretching itself to keep shareholders happy. If a company can cover its dividend comfortably while still reinvesting in growth, it’s more likely to maintain and increase that dividend through downturns.

You’ll also want to see modest, steady growth, and not explosive expansion that burns bright and fizzles out. Dividend stocks that grow earnings and cash flow at a consistent pace, say 5% to 8% per year, can afford to raise dividends sustainably. Firms chasing aggressive expansion or buying up competitors with heavy borrowing often run into trouble later. Look for boring stability. Over 30 years, that boring compound growth adds up to massive returns.

Consider BCE

So, what about telecom dividend stock BCE (TSX:BCE)? This has long been a must-have dividend stock, but it slashed that dividend in the last year to balance the books. Yet that could mean investors are getting in on an opportunity, rather than a risky business.

BCE is one of Canada’s major telecom companies, dealing in wireless, broadband, legacy landline and digital media through its core operations. It occupies a utility-like space: many Canadians view telecom services as essential, giving BCE a business model with some stability. The company has maintained a long history of paying dividends, which adds credence to its intent to reward shareholders. The forward dividend yield sits in the 5.2% range at writing, which is attractive in a low-growth environment.

However, there has been fear in the last few years. The payout ratio relative to earnings is extremely high at 745% as of writing. This means BCE is paying far more in dividends than it is earning in that period, based purely on net income. While cash-flow coverage is better, the fact that earnings are weak or shrinking in some years suggests the business is under pressure.

So, here’s what to watch. Monitor the free cash flow and capital expenditure requirements. If capital expenditures eat into cash flow, dividend growth may stall. Look at changes in industry environment (5G/6G costs, streaming versus legacy services, regulatory impact) that might impact profitability. Compare BCE with peers and other dividend stocks that have lower payout ratios and stronger growth to see if there are better long-term options.

Bottom line

In short, the best dividend stocks for the next 30 years combine dependable earnings, modest growth, low debt, and a habit of rewarding shareholders without overreaching. These stocks won’t always be exciting, but they quietly deliver what so many investors want: peace of mind and income that lasts. For BCE stock, it offers a mix of potential growth from a rebound, but is for the more patient investor, and not the risk-averse. Still, it could be a quiet compounder in the years to come.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

