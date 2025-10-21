Member Login
Home » Investing » The Perfect Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

The Perfect Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

Northland Power delivers monthly, inflation-linked income from renewable projects, so here’s why it can be a growth-and-income pick, and the risks to watch.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Northland Power offers monthly income and about a 4.88% yield, backed by long-term power contracts.
  • Revenue comes from long-lived renewable assets, giving predictable cash flow if projects run and contracts remain intact.
  • Risks include heavy debt, capital-intensive projects, weak earnings coverage, and execution delays that could pressure the dividend.

Finding the perfect Canadian stock that balances both growth and dividends is a bit like searching for that rare blend of excitement and reliability. The kind of investment that pays you now but still has plenty of room to run. It’s not easy, but there are clear signs to watch for when you’re hunting for stocks that can do both.

What to watch

Start with consistent revenue and earnings growth. Growth is the fuel behind sustainable dividends. You want companies that can expand the top and bottom lines year after year, not ones that rely on short bursts or acquisitions alone. You’ll also want to assess the business moat – what keeps competitors from taking market share. It could be brand strength, infrastructure assets, regulatory protection, or technological advantage.

Next, check for dividend growth, not just dividend yield. A Canadian stock that yields 8 % but hasn’t raised its payout in years may not be as powerful as one that yields 3% and hikes every spring. Dividend growth shows confidence as management only raises payouts when they expect cash flow to keep rising. The best long-term performers tend to have payout ratios under 70%, giving them room to invest and still share profits.

Balance sheet strength matters more than it sounds. Growth costs money, and so does maintaining a dividend. Too much debt leaves a company vulnerable if interest rates rise or earnings dip. You want to see manageable leverage, consistent free cash flow, and a track record of investing wisely and not just borrowing to fund payouts. Especially in sectors that remain resilient when market swings or inflation hits.

Why NPI fits

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) looks like a compelling growth‐dividend hybrid in the Canadian market. The Canadian stock develops and operates clean energy projects, including offshore wind, solar, hydro, and battery storage facilities across Canada, Europe, and Asia. It’s one of the few Canadian renewable companies with a truly global footprint. Most of its revenue comes from long-term, inflation-linked power contracts, the kind that make cash flow predictable and durable.

Northland Power pays monthly dividends of about $0.10 per share, which adds up to roughly $1.20 annually. That gives a dividend yield in the ballpark of 4.9% as of writing. Monthly income is particularly appealing if you want regular cash flow.

Beyond the yield, what makes Northland Power appealing is how it funds those dividends. The Canadian stock’s cash flow comes primarily from operating assets that have decades of life left, backed by regulated or contracted pricing. That’s the holy grail for dividend stability, with long-lived infrastructure producing consistent returns. Even as earnings fluctuate due to project timing, its operating cash flow continues to cover dividends comfortably.

What to watch

While the dividend yield looks good, earnings coverage is shaky. For example, Northland reported negative earnings per share in recent periods, meaning it may not be covering dividends via traditional earnings. Plus, renewable infrastructure is capital-intensive and involves long build times, regulatory risks, and exposure to construction cost inflation. The growth thesis depends on the Canadian stock delivering on its project pipeline and avoiding major hiccups.

Furthermore, valuation is high with the Canadian stock trading at 15 times forward earnings and 94 times earnings at writing. It also trades at 1.5 times book value. So if you’re hoping for growth from this Canadian stock, it’s not likely to happen quickly but will be a dividend stock to hold over time.

Plus, Northland carries substantial debt because of the capital-intensive nature of its business. Rising interest rates and project cost inflation could squeeze margins if not managed carefully. And while management hasn’t raised the dividend in several years, it has chosen stability over aggressiveness. That’s a wise move in a volatile rate environment. The focus has been on maintaining the payout through expansion rather than stretching the balance sheet.

Bottom line

Ultimately, Northland Power offers something simple but powerful: dependable, inflation-resistant cash flow in a sector built for the future. Its monthly payouts reward you now, while its renewable expansion sets up tomorrow’s growth. For anyone looking to build a dividend portfolio that can thrive through inflation, volatility, and time, Northland Power looks a lot like the kind of stock that could quietly pay you for life.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

