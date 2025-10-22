1 Dividend Knight Up 21% That’s Still a Buy for Lifetime Income

When a Dividend Knight is up but still worth buying for lifetime income, you’re looking for more than a good yield. You’re looking for a proven compounder that can keep growing its payout faster than inflation, through any market cycle. These are the types of stocks that long-term investors hold forever because they deliver reliable income, dividend growth, and capital preservation. Here’s what to consider when evaluating whether a dividend stock that has already climbed is still a smart long-term buy.

Considerations

Before you dive into a dividend stock that’s on the rise, there are a few items to consider. A dividend stock that’s up often sees its yield fall, but that’s not necessarily bad if the dividend keeps growing. Focus on dividend growth rate rather than static yield. If the company has a track record of raising dividends 5% to 10% annually for decades, your income stream will compound faster than inflation.

To support that growth, dividend stocks need free cash flow. Dividend Knights rarely cut dividends. That’s because these base payouts are on cash generation, and not accounting earnings. Even if the earnings per share (EPS) looks stretched, strong free cash flow means the payout is safe. So look for payout ratios consistently below 70%.

What’s more, even if a dividend stock is up, valuation still matters. Dividend Knights can trade at a premium because of reliability. So compare the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and yield to historical averages if you truly want to find value. And of course, consider the future. Is the dividend stock due to continue rising based on macro events? All taken together, there’s one rising dividend stock I’d consider.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) is a classic example of what long-term investors call a Dividend Knight. It’s a dividend stock that not only pays dependable income, but raises it year after year while expanding globally into sectors that define the future. And even with the stock up more than 20% year to date in 2025, it still looks like one of the strongest “buy-and-hold-for-life” opportunities on the TSX for investors who care about steady, growing income.

Brookfield Renewable isn’t just another utility; it’s one of the largest publicly traded renewable power platforms in the world, with more than 34,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline exceeding 150,000 megawatts across hydroelectric, wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The dividend stock’s reach spans North and South America, Europe, and Asia, with a growing focus on data centre and grid-infrastructure partnerships tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) energy boom.

More to come

What makes that global footprint so valuable is its diversification and longevity. Unlike many clean energy peers, Brookfield Renewable has a deep reservoir of long-term, inflation-linked contracts that generate predictable cash flow, with about 90% of its funds from operations (FFO) coming from contracted or regulated sources. This stability was seen in the recent quarterly earnings report. Brookfield Renewable delivered FFO of $1.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, and raised its outlook for the remainder of the year.

Brookfield Renewable has one of the most dependable payout track records in Canada. It has increased its distribution every single year for more than a decade, averaging 5% to 7% annual growth, and it reiterated that same target in its latest guidance. At writing, that yield sits at 5.2% even after the rise in shares.

Furthermore, demand for renewable energy is accelerating. Governments and corporations are racing to meet 2030 and 2050 net-zero targets, which require trillions of dollars in new infrastructure. As central banks, including the Bank of Canada, signal multiple rate cuts into 2026, yield-sensitive infrastructure assets like BEP.UN stand to benefit. Lower borrowing costs mean better project economics and higher valuations for long-duration, cash-flowing assets. In short, there’s more to come.

Bottom line

What defines a Dividend Knight isn’t just yield; it’s resilience, growth visibility, and a corporate culture built around rewarding investors through every cycle. Brookfield Renewable embodies all three. It offers high quality assets, a visible growth pipeline, consistent annual dividend growth, global scale, and diversification. That combination means investors aren’t just buying today’s 5% yield while shares are up, but buying a future income stream that could double within a decade through compounding growth.